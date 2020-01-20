Waiter, there is a climate surcharge in my soup - Mother Jones

American restaurant guests don’t usually blink until they tip an additional 15 to 20 percent on their bills. In recent years, San Francisco eateries have even gotten (mostly) used to paying up to 6 percent more for dinner to offset the cost of the city’s health program. From January, Californian customers will be charged a new fee, although this is optional: one percent more to make their food climate-friendly.

The award funds a new program called “Restore California”, which is managed by the non-profit organization “Zero Foodprint”. The initiative will convert the money raised into grants to farmers who work in the carbon sector. The cultivation of food focuses on restoring soil health to increase the amount of carbon dioxide that it can bind.

“By supporting soil health, we can absorb carbon from the atmosphere,” said California Environment Minister Jared Blumenfeld in a press release. In addition, it has been shown that carbon farming, also known as regenerative agriculture, improves water quality and protects against drought, added Blumenfeld. (For a more in-depth discussion of the possibilities and limitations of carbon farming, read my previous post and listen to our bite podcast episode on the subject.)

California is already offering grants to farmers and ranchers who grow CO2, such as catch crops and hedges, as part of its healthy soil program, which is funded by the state’s cap and trade plan. In parallel to this government-sponsored initiative, Restore California, a public-private partnership, will work.

Like Zero Foodprint and its parent organization, the Perennial Farming Initiative, Restore California is the brainchild of chef Anthony Myint and his partner Karen Leibowitz, co-founder of Mission Chinese Food, Commonwealth and The Perennial restaurants. Myint is also the winner of the 2019 Basque Culinary World Award for its efforts to help restaurants reduce their CO2 emissions.

Myint and Leibowitz took the health of the soil seriously when running The Perennial, which began offering sustainable food in the Civic Center of San Francisco in 2016. I want to throw people out to the point of complacency and despair. They opened The Perennial partly as an experiment in storytelling through the kitchen. “We thought about how gastronomy can talk to people about food and the climate in a way that is still tasty and hopeful,” said Leibowitz. “One of those ways was to highlight farmers and ranchers who built healthy soil and take the way the farm was brought to the table to the next level.”

One of The Perennial’s dishes, Beef Tartare and Grasses, was sourced from a ranch affiliated with the Marin Carbon Project. The aim of this pilot program is to make the fields absorb more carbon using compost and grazing. The beef was decorated with sliced ​​wheatgrass, wheatgrass oil and flowers typical of coastal areas such as lavender. In addition, the guests were given a piece of toast bread from Kernza, a perennial grain with deep roots, which helps to restore the prairie country and draws off carbon dioxide in the atmosphere particularly effectively.

The Perennial was closed in early 2019. However, Myint and Leibowitz only started their campaign to strengthen the role of restaurants in containing global warming. “It was really exciting to learn that food can not only be part of the climate crisis, but can also be a possible solution,” said Leibowitz. They were supported by the launch of California’s Healthy Soils initiative in 2017, which provided $ 7.5 million a year to grow carbon dioxide (the fund has grown to $ 28 million since then). But grant applications were troublesome and complex, according to a Los Angeles Times statement.

One day, Myint imagines the fast food chains like Shake Shack, who advertise that a few cents of each burger will help reverse global warming.

Leibowitz and Myint have designed Restore California as a parallel and ideally optimized scholarship program. The state’s restaurant industry has annual sales of $ 97 billion. If only one percent of restaurants added the one percent markup to their bills, they could spend an additional $ 10 million on regenerative agriculture.

To help get started, the Golden Gate Restaurant Association, a trading group in San Francisco, will add a one percent surcharge to restore to all menus of companies participating in this year’s “Restaurant Week”. As a result, the normal fixed price of $ 40 per capita has risen to $ 40.40. Restore will pass the funds raised during the week to El Sobrante’s MESA farm, which plans to add trees to three acres of pastureland. Straus Dairy Farm, which will plant pastures; and Spade and Plow Organics, a Santa Clara County farm that hopes to integrate compost applications and supply crops on more acreage. According to the California Department of Food and Agriculture, all of these practices can contribute to healthier soils.

The managing director of the restaurant association, Chhavi Sahni, says the restore initiative is in harmony with the culture of San Francisco, the appreciation of food production with respect for the environment. “We all know that climate change is real and is happening,” said Sahni. “We are at a time when we really need to focus on everything we can do.”

In addition to the restaurant week, Myint and Leibowitz introduced the surcharge in all restaurants that have completed the Zero Foodprint certification. This means that Restore’s tills are largely used by guests of some of the state’s best-known restaurants, including Chez Panisse, flour and water in the Bay Area, Atelier Crenn, Benu, Cala, and Mister Jiu. The array is “a bit high-end right now,” Sahni says, “which appeals to customers who have the additional resources.” Those who can afford to think about the CO2 costs of their risotto are the ones who can afford to think about it. Don’t think twice about paying $ 40 or $ 50 per person for dinner.

But Myint dreams that popular fast food pubs like Shake Shack will one day pick it up. He envisions the burger chain that, with a few cents from each ShackBurger, helps to “reverse” global warming – that’s a huge marketing gain, “Myint argues. We have reported that the concept of using cows to combat Climate change, although it may be possible through proper ranching practices, also raises questions given the high methane emissions and carbon footprint of beef.)

Ultimately, Myint and Leibowitz see the restore funds as a blessing for everyone, from the farmers who feel motivated to take better care of their soil, to the cooks, whose ingredients are more nutritious and flavorful, and customers inhale clean air before they eat. It would be unsustainable to ask a small business to take great responsibility for the effects of eating on climate change, Leibowitz said. “But so that each of us does a little to change the expectations of our culture, how food is made, how food is consumed, what food costs – I think we can all go in that direction.”

What do guests think about giving this vision a few cents more? Myint has been experimenting with a three percent premium at Mission Chinese Food for more than a year, and only one person has signed out, he said.

“When we initially added this, we were a little nervous, but I don’t think we got a pushback,” said Sahni of the Golden Gate Restaurant Association. “One percent is pretty modest,” she added.

Brandon Kirksey, chef and co-owner of Mission District’s new pasta joint Great Gold, had a slightly different experience. The restaurant introduced the contract in August. But after about a month, when too many customers “negatively” asked or wanted the bill to be removed from the account, the owners decided to remove the fee from the bottom of the menu and increase prices by one percent instead , With guests already paying a six percent surcharge for city mandates, “it felt uncomfortable for many people to have this surcharge,” said Kirksey. “People get a little stand-off when it comes to change.”

Kirksey and his team continued to focus on Restore’s mission. Great Gold continues to send one percent of its sales to Restore California at the end of each quarter. There is a note on the menu that shows the restaurant’s commitment to Zero Foodprint in terms of carbon neutral agriculture and a link to the nonprofit’s website. “Since the idiom has changed, people have been more excited to learn about it,” said Kirksey, “rather than complaining about the fee.”