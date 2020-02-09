Waffle House celebrates love at first sight by taking reservations for Valentine’s Day dinner

(WFXR) – If you’re looking for a romantic yet inexpensive place for a Valentine’s Day dinner, Waffle House is the place for you.

For the twelfth time in a row, guests on Friday, February 14th, can enjoy heart-warming, delicious, and affordable food by making reservations at one of the many waffle houses across the country

Seven waffle houses across the Commonwealth take part in this holiday offering, including two in southwest Virginia.

For reservations at Roanoke Waffle House at 3407 Orange Avenue NE, call (910) 398-4270 and ask for Robin Riffe. Call for the Lynchburg Waffle House at Timberlake Road 20110 (434) 221-1390 and ask for Tim Wright or Kimberly Westerhoff.

