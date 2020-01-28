WAEC punishes 165 schools for cheating in Kwara

The West African Examination Council, WAEC, sanctioned 165 private and public schools in Kwara State for various forms of cheating during the 2019 high school certificate exam.

The schools, which have been blacklisted and fined 25,000 N each by the review body, cross the three senatorial districts of the state and include those belonging to religious bodies.

Among the most prominent schools are the Federal Government Girls College, FGGC, Omu-Aran, Baboko Community Secondary School, Ilorin, Government Girls Day Secondary School, Oko-Erin, Tahfizul Quran International College, Ilorin, ECWA Secondary school , Odo- Okun and Ajoke Model College, Ilorin among others.

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq in a statement by his spokesman Rafiu Ajakaye in Ilorin Kwara, the state capital, expressed sadness over the development, calling it “unhappy”.

He also threatened heavy sanctions against school leaders or officials caught in the act of complicity in examinations in the state.

According to him, the exams that took place between April 8 and May 31, 2019 affected 122 public high schools and 43 private schools, adding that “the development is the worst in the history of the state.”