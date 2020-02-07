Voters in Kansas go away from caucuses for presidential primary Politics

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – Because of the many problems that Iowa caucuses have seen this year, voters are wondering if there is a better way to do things, including Democrats in Kansas who have just announced their own primary election changes.

The Kansas Democratic Party runs state supplies, but that is about the only agreement between this year and Kansas between Iowa and Kansas.

When residents want to cast their vote in May, this will be on paper, not by showing hands or going from one side of the room to the other.

“I think these elections must evolve and we must ensure that every vote is counted,” said Ben Meers, executive director of the Kansas Democratic Party.

Although caucuses can cause problems, some experts such as UMKC Political Science Chair Greg Vonnahme explained that traditional primaries also have their drawbacks.

“It puts you under pressure to appear at a normal primary election and vote for the candidate I like, or to vote for a candidate who has a chance,” Vonnahme said.

The changes that the Kansas Democratic Party is making to the primaries will be recorded in a mailer next month. The vote uses ranked choice votes, with voters ranking their choice from first to last. If their first choice does not reach the 15 percent threshold, their second choice becomes their first.

Vonnahme said this could make voters feel that their voices are better heard, “as a way to give them a way to express their sincere preference and to have their vote count towards the final number of votes. “

However, Kansas votes in May, which diminishes the appeal of rank selection.

“In a field that is so small, where you have one, two, maybe three candidates left, they will probably all be over 15 percent,” Vonnahme explained.

Party officials said with options to vote in a vote, to cast it in person and to choose more than one candidate, the changes should increase participation.

“More than anything, make it easy for people to vote, increase transparency and ensure that we account for these systems and increase attendance,” said Meers about the reasons for the changes. “To ensure that Democrats can vote throughout the state.”

Younger voters, such as Shawn Moore, a member of Kansas Young, say the changes are welcome by the newest generation on their way to the polls.

“It’s telling because, we’re going, the future of voting is what we’re doing here in Kansas. Caucuses are a thing of the past,” Moore told KCTV5 News. We can all participate. “

Vonnahme says that the rise of caucus is around 5 percent, but 25 percent of voters tend to reach the primaries. He also noted that while the country leaves the caucuses, it is not on its way to ranked choice. The voting style is not widely used, with only Kansas and Hawaii using that system.

