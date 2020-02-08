Voter turnout drops by almost 10% compared to 2015

The surveys in Delhi, which started at 8:00 a.m. and ended at 6:00 p.m., showed a low turnout compared to the 2015 elections in Delhi.

The Delhi 2020 elections saw 57.46% turnout (at 8:00 p.m.) on Saturday, as stated in the election commission’s turnout app.

Of the eleven districts in Delhi, only the districts Northeast, East, West and Shahdara exceeded the 50 percent mark.

The Northeast had the highest turnout at 60.04 percent until 5 p.m. while West Delhi was second with 53.11 percent turnout. Shahdara’s turnout was 50.73 percent. East Delhi had 52.17 percent turnout, the EC app said.

The districts of New Delhi and South were among the lowest with 44.09 percent and 46.85 percent turnout, respectively.

In the 2015 Delhi general election, the total number of male voters was 49.99,301 (67.63%), while the number of female voters was 39.36,688 (66.49%) and the third gender was 170 (20%). The voter turnout was 89.12159 at 67.12%.

The three minority seats Mustafabad, Matia Mahal and Seelampur had the highest turnout in the parliamentary elections on Saturday.

According to officials, Mustafabad in Northeastern Delhi had a turnout of 66.29 percent until 5 p.m.

Matia Mahal in Old Delhi, where protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act took place, recorded 65.62 percent turnout.

Seelampur, another minority seat in northeast Delhi, received 64.92 percent of the vote. The headquarters had also seen anti-CAA protests in December.