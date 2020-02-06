Vote on abortion measure on the vote in Kansas seen as close | News

TOPEKA, KS (AP) – Legislators in Kansas expect a good vote on a measure aimed at preserving their power to regulate abortion, and donors are not sure if they still have enough support to get it.

The Kansas House on Thursday has argued an amendment to the Constitution to overturn a decision of the Kansas Supreme Court last year, in which access to abortion is declared a “fundamental” right under the Bill of Rights of the state.

The members of the House expected a final vote on Friday to determine whether the measure will continue in the August primary vote after the Senate adopted it last month. Approval by a simple majority of voters would change the constitution.

“The voices are very close,” said House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr., an Olathe Republican.

Proponents of abortion rights see the measure as a step towards a ban on abortion. Opponents of abortion claim that they are only trying to reaffirm the old authority of the legislator to regulate abortion.

Proponents need a two-thirds majority in the House of Representatives, or 84 of 125 votes. The GOP has exactly so many seats, but it was not clear that every Republican would vote yes. Many Democrats believed that all their members would vote no.

“I don’t think they have the votes,” said Rep. Stephanie Clayton, a democrat from Overland Park.

