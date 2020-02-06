Vote for the Democratic Nominated “No matter who it is” – Mother Jones

I missed this on Sunday, but it’s something to keep in mind when the primary games start:

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez issued a warning to the Democratic Party on Sunday to support the party’s eventual presidential candidate or risk damaging their chances of defeating President Trump.

Ocasio-Cortez, who endorsed Senator Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primary, claimed that reports that her party is conspiring to deny Vermont independent of nomination are “overblown”, but warned Democrats to deny “super delegate or other kind of subversive policy” someone’s nomination. “

“It’s incredibly divided to do this, and very demoralizing, which is a direct threat in November,” said Ocasio-Cortez in an interview with Time magazine. “The moment you start playing games that try to deny who the nominee is, we are really starting to get into dangerous territory to defeat Trump.”

I think most Democratic primary voters agree with her.