Vote based on issues in Delhi Elections, not on divisions Agenda: Bhupesh Baghel

New Delhi: On the second day of his campaign for the Delhi Assembly polls, Chhattisgarh Prime Minister Bhupesh Baghel, while looking for his roots for the congress candidate of Kalkaji Shivani Chopra, called on people to make their voices heard based on issues that are related to the common good without being misled by the divisional agenda of the BJP and the bluff of Arvind Kejriwal.

Baghel lashed out at the BJP and said the saffron party did what it did best, i.e. divide the country on religious lines.

“Who is lying about CAA? The prime minister is saying something to Ramlila Maidan, while the foreign minister is saying something else. It’s a lack of respect to ask people for their parents’ birth certificates,” Baghel said.

“While no-one talks about people-related issues, we have revealed many welfare schemes in Chhattisgarh, including half of the electricity bill and the waiver of a farm loan.

“The BJP has been cleaning the Ganges for six years now, while Kejriwal claims to be cleaning the Yamuna. But both are not yet clean,” Baghel said.

He also claimed that Kejriwal was unable to continue the work that had been done in the national capital by the late Congress Prime Minister Sheila Dikshit.

“You know what happened in the country during demonetization. There is no data about black money being transferred. The move only cost the economy a lot. Currently there are no jobs, while companies are also hit hard because people have no money “said the prime minister.

However, there is no delay in Chhattisgarh because the government there made sure people have money in their pocket, “Baghel claimed.

Baghel also held a public meeting in Nangloi on the second day of the campaign.

