Volvo Cars and owner Geely are considering merger business

Swedish automaker Volvo Cars and its owner, Chinese automaker Geely Holding, said Monday they would consider combining their businesses to create a company that “would accelerate the financial and technological synergies between the two companies”.

A combined company would preserve the identity of each of the brands Volvo, Geely, Lynk & Co and Polestar, Volvo’s electrical brand.

The proposal comes at a time when automakers have to make huge investments in the development of electric cars to meet the stricter CO2 emissions limits, particularly in China and Europe, and technological innovations such as driverless vehicles

In a joint statement, the two companies said that a combined group “would have the scale, knowledge, and resources to lead the ongoing transformation of the automotive industry.”

It would be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, “and with the intention of later being listed in Stockholm”.

The two will form a joint working group to prepare a proposal for their respective bodies. A deal is subject to approval by Geely and Volvo Cars board members, shareholders and regulators.

Volvo Cars is based in Gothenburg, Sweden, but has been owned by Geely since 2010.

Last year, global sales of Volvo Cars, a company separate from the truck manufacturer AB Volvo, reached a record high of 705,452 vehicles in over 100 countries. The company has approximately 41,500 (41,500) full-time employees with plants in Sweden, Belgium and South Carolina (USA). and Chengdu, Daqing and Zhangjiakou in China.

Geely Holding is headquartered in Hangzhou. The Geely Auto unit consists of the brands Geely Auto, Geometry, Lynk & Co, Proton and Lotus. The company also acquired British taxi manufacturer The London Electric Vehicle Company in 2013. The group sold over 1.5 million cars in 2018.

