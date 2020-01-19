Volunteers work to embellish the Miami Gardens school ahead of MLK Day - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 18, 2020

January 18, 2020

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) – More than 100 volunteers have teamed up to renovate a school in Miami Gardens in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The United Way from Miami-Dade organized the beautification project at the YWCA school near the intersection of South State Road 7 and Northwest 199th Street on Saturday.

“People coming together, it’s all about the power of the collective, right? It starts with a partnership between the YWCA and the United Way of Miami-Dade,” said Maria Alonso, president and CEO of United Way of Miami-Dade. “Ninety-five years strong, but the Y is celebrating its centenary this year.”

The crews built new furniture, updated the decor and provided them with a fresh coat of paint.

“We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate Dr. King and his legacy than a day of service,” said Alonso.

The room, renovated by the volunteers, provides daily education services for children from newborns to 5 years.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.