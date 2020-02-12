Every autumn, cold, fresh winds wind their way through the streets of Lower Manhattan, which is the start of a new season that has not yet been formally called the Condé Nast Culling Time. It is a moment when media executives panic at the formerly lucrative publisher and shudder at the idea of ​​presenting another red Q4. So they start a rocking cycle of austerity and filling: cutting away staff that seems unnecessary and adding new talent whose knowledge of “digital” and “synergy” and “digital synergy” seems as if the empire did not yet exist in decline. (Yes, I worked at Condé Nast.)

But Vogue, considered by many to be the flagship title of the distressed empire of Condé Nast, seems to have gone in the opposite direction when they took on Stuart Emmrich and ordered him to release the digital arm of the magazine, Vogue.com. build after the departure of the beloved former top editor Sally Singer. Emmrich, a legacy fashion editor, has worked as an editor for the New York Times for many years, at one point in the newspaper’s Styles section. During this time, Emmrich, who was adopted by Vogue in December, seems to have learned little about the internet.

In an interview with Fashion Week Daily, Emmrich discusses his plans to shake up the website when interviewer Alexandra Ilyashov asks him the basic question of whether he has encountered a CMS – the acronym for Content Management System, or the basic interface that writers and editors use to each publish an article type on the Internet before moving to the Los Angeles Times. (Emmrich, who was hired by the newspaper last January, stayed for less than a year.)

He did not say, however, that Emmrich “the meeting was” wonderful.

Emmrich added an anecdote describing his experience with his new Content Management System, the rare task of building a “slide show” for the Golden Globes. More from Fashion Week Daily:

I texted back and forth with Anna about different people on the carpet, which she did and did not like. I continued to email the editors responsible for our red carpet cover and said, “Anna is not wild about this dress; let’s make sure we include this person, but not this person.” I didn’t realize that I had slowed down the process of the slide show, because (the team) kept changing its appearance. Our slide show went up two hours late and our traffic dropped. Anna said to me the next morning: “Why did our traffic drop? Was it because we were talking back and forth? “I said,” Oh, I don’t think so. I’m sure it wasn’t a problem! “Then I found out that that was the reason. I now understand the process better.

I am sure that Vogue.com employees are happy to describe how such a delay can affect the placement of SEO for their new digital chief. Either way, Emmrich has great plans to discuss the elections and “also extend coverage on climate change and social responsibility”. Apart from the persistent persistent misunderstanding that Vogue, like other women’s publications, does not deal with topics that fall under the heading of hard news, when they do that consistently, it sounds like a trusted strategy – so familiar, in fact I remember Elaine Welteroth, the second black editor in chief of the company, who used it to reinvent Teen Vogue around 2016.

But whether you are sinking or swimming, Condé Nast has always been a place that rewards the stubborn confidence of a certain type with a nice title and a blank check. Glad someone brings new ideas to One World Trade.

