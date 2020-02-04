Vodafone will remove Huawei equipment from core networks in Europe

Vodafone will remove Huawei technology from the core of its European networks following Britain’s decision to limit the Chinese company’s role in 5G and new EU guidelines for the company’s equipment, said Chief Executive Nick Read. “We have now decided, as a result of the EU toolbox and the decision of the British government to take Huawei from the core,” he told reporters on Wednesday. “The implementation takes around five years and costs around € 200 million,” he added.

Britain allowed Huawei a limited role in new mobile networks last month – defying the US pressure for a downright ban on security reasons – but shutting it off the core and imposing a 35% limit on the less sensitive radio network. Huawei has repeatedly denied the allegations in the US that his equipment could possibly be used by Beijing for espionage. Read that Vodafone should only make minor adjustments to comply with the rules in Britain, where it has not implemented any Huawei equipment in its core network. He generally welcomed the British approach, which he believed was based on facts and made a distinction between core and non-core, but opposed the use of certain suppliers by operators.

“It has a huge impact on customers and the quality of networks if we are forced to do an accelerated swap,” he said. “Although this is not a problem in the UK, I would not want this for Europe.” He said it could lead to delays of something between two and five years, depending on which countries decided to impose a limit. “The US is racing ahead, China is racing ahead,” he said. “We can’t stop our 5G implementation and that’s why I think caps on that basis would be restrictive.” In Germany, Vodafone’s largest European market, lawmakers have been arguing about Huawei for weeks.

Europe a slog

Earlier on Wednesday, Vodafone reported organic sales growth of 0.8% in the third quarter, an improvement on the second quarter, aided by continued recovery in South Africa. However, Europe remained a slog for the world’s second largest mobile operator, with organic service revenues of 1.4% on an annual basis, the same percentage as in the previous quarter. “We expect a further gradual improvement in sales growth from telephony in the fourth quarter, led by Europe,” said Read. Shares in Vodafone were traded 1.4% higher at 0930 GMT.

Read concentrates Vodafone’s activities on two regions – Europe and sub-Saharan Africa – and last month the company agreed to sell its 55% stake in Vodafone Egypt for $ 2.4 billion to Saudi Telecom Company. The group also wants to generate more value from its network infrastructure. It has appointed the senior management team for its European tower company, Read said, and is preparing for a possible public listing in early 2021. Vodafone repeated its annual review of adjusted core profit of 14.8-15.0 billion euros and free cash flow before spectrum costs of approximately € 5.4 billion.

