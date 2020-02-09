Vodafone Rs 499 Prepaid plan gives you 1.5 GB of data per day for 70 days

The plan is placed in the same way as the Rs 555 prepaid plan that has the same data allocation, but is valid for 77 days.

Vodafone India has introduced a new prepaid plan for certain circles including Delhi and Mumbai. The new subscription costs Rs 499 and offers users “truly unlimited” calling (without a reasonable usage limit or conditional rate), 100 text messages per day and 1.5 GB 4G data per day for a period of 70 days. The new plan falls just under the Rs 555 prepaid plan, which currently offers the same benefits for a period of 77 days. Both plans currently exist side by side, but it is possible for Vodafone to test the waters to see which of the two has higher demand before deciding to continue either.

Both prepaid subscriptions in question offer extras such as annual subscriptions to Vodafone Play and Zee5. The new Rs 499 plan accounts for a rough cost of Rs 7.13 per day, which is marginally lower than the Rs 555 plan, which costs Rs 7.21 per day. As a result, Vodafone is likely trying to streamline its database of prepaid plans offered, without significantly reducing prices. Interestingly, instead of spending the Rs 499 plan in more circles, Vodafone has reduced the validity of the Rs 555 plan in some circles from 77 days to 70 days, such as Haryana.

The company is probably updating its prepaid charging packages in a wider selection of circles. As a result, more circles will be able to implement this semi-long-term plan in one form or another in the coming days. At present, the circles where the Rs 499 plan was introduced also appear to be the Rs 555 plan available for purchase in addition to the cheaper new plan.

