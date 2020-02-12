Vodafone Prepaid Recharge: Rs 129 Plan now valid for 24 days, but with only 2 GB of data

The Rs 129 basic prepaid package was previously only valid for 14 days and is exclusively aimed at consumers with little mobile data.

Vodafone India has updated its list of prepaid charging plans almost daily. After the introduction of the Rs 499 prepaid charging plan that offers 1.5 GB of data per day for 70 days, Vodafone India is now looking at the basic end of prepaid packs – the Rs 129 plan to be specific. The prepaid package previously offered 2 GB of data for 14 days, along with other benefits. Although the data benefit of 2 GB remains the same, Vodafone now offers users the possibility to use the package for 24 days, which makes it particularly advantageous for users with little data. The revised Rs 129 prepaid recharge package has been rolled out and is now available in certain circles such as Mumbai, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The prepaid Vodafone Rs 129 charging package offers unlimited calling for the 24-day period, along with 300 text messages during the period and 2 GB of 4G data. This provides approximately 85 MB of data per day, which makes little difference in today’s data-driven smartphone use. However, it should be sufficient for users such as students who are almost always connected to home or school Wi-Fi networks, or users with little data who occasionally use data for services such as WhatsApp. Interestingly, the basic plan also comes with access to Vodafone Play and Zee5, which can even be accessed via WiFi.

For users with a higher data consumption, Vodafone has a prepaid subscription of Rs 199 that makes much more sense. For Rs 199, users get access to 1 GB of data per day, as well as 100 text messages per day, along with the other calling and content benefits offered for all Vodafone subscriptions. The Rs 129 plan is therefore only aimed at users with little data, but for those who comply with the invoice, the longer validity of the plan should make it an interesting offer to benefit.

