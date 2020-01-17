Vodafone India shares are down nearly 40%, uncertain about the future

Vodafone entered the huge Indian market in 2007

Shares in Vodafone’s Indian unit fell nearly 40 percent on Friday after officials rejected her call not to pay $ 4 billion in fees, raising questions about the future of the British giant in the country.

Vodafone’s chief executive has been in doubt since November about its continued presence in India following the local Vodafone Idea consortium which posted a record quarterly loss.

That same month, Vodafone Idea and other telecommunications companies that struck India were forced to pay a total of $ 13 billion in previous rights to radio frequencies and licenses.

The appeal by Vodafone and Bharti Airtel, which was asked to pay $ 3 billion, was rejected on Thursday, and the Supreme Court also refused to allow the payments to be shared.

The news saw Vodafone’s share fall 39% to 3.65 rupees before recovering to 4.60 rupees, though the company has warned that the huge account may force it to cease operations. However, Bharti Airtel, which managed to raise the necessary cash, gained about six per cent.

The only beneficiary is Reliance Jio, owned by Asia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, whose 2016 launch sparked a brutal price war and escaped at a relatively low cost of $ 1.8 billion.

“Experience in India shows that it is unfair to talk about uncertainties, but it is very difficult to see how the Vodafone idea survives,” New Street Research said.

Vodafone, which entered the huge Indian market in 2007, is the largest shareholder of Vodafone Idea with a share of approximately 48%. It has long been practiced by many regulatory difficulties.

India’s telecom competitors see wild stock swaps after record lows

