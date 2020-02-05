Vodafone gets 200 million euro hit from Huawei 5G curbs

UK telecommunications giant Vodafone said the government and EU restrictions will cost Chinese competitor Huawei over 5G 200 million euros

The British telecommunications giant Vodafone announced on Wednesday that it would cost around 200 million euros in five years to remove the controversial Chinese devices from the Huawei group from its European 5G core activities.

“We have now decided to take Huawei devices out of the core based on EU recommendations and the UK government’s decision,” said Nick Read, CEO of Vodafone, in a conference call to reporters in the third quarter.

“It will take approximately five years to implement and will cost approximately € 200 million,” he added, stressing that the main cost would be for European operations outside the UK.

The UK government decided last month to exclude Huawei from the core areas of the 5G network and to limit its market share to 35 percent. She insisted that “high-risk providers” be excluded from “sensitive” activities.

The decision in London was made shortly after Brussels, as Huawei would only grant a limited 5G role in the European Union.

Read added on Wednesday that Vodafone has a “very limited amount” of Huawei technology in its European core infrastructure – but warned that it would take some time to remove and replace devices without disturbing customers.

Huawei is already on hiatus

The London-listed company had already decided last year to stop using Huawei in core systems in Europe.

“Regarding 5G network security and supply chain resilience, I am pleased that the UK process was carried out based on facts and evidence and informed through advice from the National Cyber ​​Security Center,” Read said.

“Vodafone UK is already largely compliant with these measures and therefore has a very limited financial commitment after we decided last year to pause Huawei at the core of our networks in Europe.”

British rival BT announced on Thursday that it would cost £ 500m ($ 650m, $ 590m) over five years after Huawei’s 5G role was limited to London.

Washington has barred Huawei from rolling out its fifth-generation mobile network because it is feared that the company may ultimately be under Beijing’s control. This is strongly contested.

US officials have pointed out that the possibility of China using its commercial presence to spy on Britain or even shut down the network could force Washington to stop sharing intelligence with London.

A complete ban would mean that huge amounts of infrastructure would have to be demolished with great effort.

Warning of 5G delays

Vodafone chief Read also warned that market cap at 5G infrastructure providers could potentially impact network quality, delay adoption by up to five years, and increase consumer prices.

“The only element that we say is not optimal is to set caps … because I really believe that if we are forced to swap swiftly, it will severely affect customers and network quality become.

“Well, that’s not a problem in the UK, I wouldn’t want it for Europe.

“Second, a restrictive cap will ultimately divert resources into a swap we would have done with the introduction of 5G, given the financial constraints in the industry.

“So you will postpone the introduction of 5G by two to five years, depending on which country chooses to limit it – and this could lead to price increases in this market.”

The broader telecommunications industry believes that market capitalization was “unnecessary” – and Read preferred a diversified network supply chain.

Britain approves restricted 5G role for China’s Huawei

