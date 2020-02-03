Vivo V19 series Pre-bookings starting at the end of February can arrive on time for IPL 2020

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo is expected to bring its brand new Vivo V19 series to India soon. It is speculated that the telephones will be rolled out for the Indian market in mid-March, just in time for this year’s IPL (Indian Premier League). Pre-booking for both the telephones, Vivo V19 and Vivo 19 Pro, can start at the end of this month.

According to a report from 91 Mobiles, the successor to the Vivo V17 series, the phones from the Vivo V19 series will be available online and also through authorized stores. The Vivo V19 and Vivo V19 Pro are likely to be priced between Rs 20,000 – Rs 30,000. Furthermore, the report also speculates that the Vivo V19 Pro would go on sale before the standard Vivo V19. In terms of specifications, nothing is known, but it is expected that the devices will be a lot better than their predecessors.

The brand had launched the Vivo V17 series of phones in December last year. The Vivo V17 contained a 4,500 mAh battery with the two-motor 18 W fast charge from the company. In terms of camera, the device had a quad set-up at the rear, including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary shooter, 2-megapixel bokeh lens and 2-megapixel macro lens. Furthermore, the quad camera setup was also supported by Super Night Mode, an LED flash, Ultra Stable video, portrait mode, AR stickers, AI makeup etc. The camera on the front of the device contained a 32-megapixel sensor.

On the other hand, the Vivo V17 Pro was delivered with a battery of 4,100 mAh with 18W Dual-Engine support for fast charging. The camera on the front of the device contained a 32-megapixel and an 8-megapixel combo while the rear had a 48-megapixel Sony IMX 582 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel Super Wide-Angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 13 -megapixel telephoto lens with 2x zoom lens.

.