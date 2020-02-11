Visit of President Donald Trump to further strengthen strategic relationships: India

When he visited the United States last September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Trump reminded Trump of his invitation to travel to India with his family.

“The visit gives the two heads of state and government the opportunity to review progress in bilateral relations and further strengthen our strategic partnership,” said the MEA.

Trump and the First Lady were said to participate in official engagements in the national capital and Ahmedabad and to interact with a cross-section of Indian society.

The main outcome of Trump’s visit is likely to be the conclusion of a trade agreement.

According to the MEA, the global strategic partnership between India and the United States is based on “trust, shared values, mutual respect and understanding” and is characterized by warmth and friendship between the peoples of both countries.

“The relationship has evolved under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and President Trump and has made significant progress in all areas, including trade, defense, counter-terrorism, energy, regional and global coordination, and interpersonal relationships,” said the MEA.