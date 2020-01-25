Visit Hoth 2020: Speakers Announced

One of the most amazing trips a fan can take is a trip to the ice fields of Hoth, which in those areas means a trip to Finse in Norway, where Lucasfilm opened his shop in 1979 to do the outdoor scenes for The Empire Strikes Back to turn. Our trip to Finse 1222 in 2018 was unforgettable.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eua41AHVhkY (/ embed)

The 2020 event will take place from 6th to 8th March 2020 in the Hotel Finse 1222 and this year offers a fascinating selection of guest speakers.

Christian Berrum

Was part of the Norwegian crew at Finse while filming.

Christian will talk about his experiences during filming in harsh conditions and how the English crew experienced the Norwegian winter climate.

Peter MacDonald

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back: Position Second Unit Director.

Peter has also worked on a number of projects, including 2001: A Space Odyssey, Superman, Batman, three first Harry Potter films, The Bourne Ultimatum, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Guardians of the Galaxy.

The training in the snow and the snowstorms give Peter some very interesting stories to tell. It will describe the challenges and the unpredictability of the weather and how they made such large production possible under arctic conditions.

Madelyn Most

Second camera assistant in Empire Strikes Back

She will talk about her experience as the only woman in the crew and the challenges that came up.

Greg Dupre

Second camera assistant: second unit.

This year he will give a special presentation.

So pack your wool socks, your parkas, polish your lightsabers and droids and get ready for the 40th anniversary of Star Wars – The Empire Strikes Back, on Finse 1222 in Norway, for the Visit Hoth Event, an out of this world experience.

This event is hosted by the Visit Hoth Group, the FINSE 1222 Hotel and the Nordic Film Tourism Association.