Vision kills Corvus Glaive In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Alternative scene

The battle between Vision and Corvus Glaive ends differently in a deleted scene from Avengers: Infinity War.

During the Avengers: Infinity War of Marvel Studios, Vision was chased by the minions of Thanos due to the fact that he was in possession of the Mind Stone. Because Vision was brought to life by the power of the Mind Stone, the Avengers naturally fled to Wakanda hoping to keep him away from Corvus Glaive and the rest of Thanos’ followers.

Corvus Glaive, however, managed to cross the border of Wakanda with an army at his side and fought a brutal battle with Vision that ended with the Avengers who sceptered the minion of Thanos. An alternative Avengers: Infinity War scene in the Infinity Saga box set, however, shows Vision battles against Corvus Glaive at an indoor location and ends with the Android that stages through Glaive’s chest to crush his heart.

You can view the alternative Vision and Corvus Glaive battle in the post below!

Corvus Glaive Alternate Death Sequence – Vision tears the heart of Corvus Glaive (Infinity Saga Box Set) (0:17) from marvelstudios

What do you think of these alternative Avengers: Infinity War scene? Let us know in the comments below!

Here is the official synopsis for Avengers: Infinity War:

“An unprecedented cinematic journey of ten years in making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios” Avengers: Infinity War brings on screen the ultimate, deadliest confrontation of all time. The Avengers and their superhero allies must be willing to sacrifice everything in an attempt to defeat the power of Thanos before his blitz of devastation and devastation puts an end to the universe. “

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Infinity War stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie , Sebastian Stan, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Josh Brolin and Chris Pratt.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on 4K Ultra-HD, Blu-Ray and DVD.

Source: Reddit

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together in their new home in Titans Tower to sharpen their heroic skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe