Vision arrives next week at the Wakandan battlefield

Developer NetEase continues to pump new heroes at a fast pace for Marvel Super War, confirming that Vision will be the next one to arrive on February 13.

Vision breaks the recent series of mystical art heroes, but will give a powerful impulse. With his ability to ignore the physicality of objects and the power of his solar gem, he seems to have great potential as a playable hero.

NetEase has released a short gameplay trailer highlighting his skills. It seems that his abilities help to fill a beam that, when full, will increase the power of his other skills, especially his third ability, which emits a giant laser.

His first skill acts as a sort of teleport, allowing him to go through objects on the map, such as walls. This can serve as an excellent escape engineer or help set up some strategic team attacks.

His second skill looks like it is firing a ray from his solar gem that causes some AOE damage. His third skill also uses the power of his solar gem, but is a skillshot that emits a devastating ray in a line.

Vision is undoubtedly a great addition to Marvel Super War, but his announcement was answered by frustration from a community eagerly awaiting the worldwide launch of the game. Marvel Super War technically launched in December, but only in certain SEA regions. It is still not available in North America, Europe or other major markets (although there are ways to walk past the regional lock).

Vision becomes the 47th character of the game and the fifth new hero has been added since the launch. The others were Namor, Ghost, Doctor Strange and Ancient One. We thought Wolverine might come soon and we also have a whole list of other Marvel heroes that we want to add to the game.