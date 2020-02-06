Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha leader murdered at the behest of his wife and lover: police

Five days after the murder of Hindu Mahasabha leader Ranjeet Bachchan, the Uttar Pradesh police and the Special Task Force (STF) caught the shooter involved in the Mumbai murder.

The police got the clues to Mumbai after checking the relatives’ cell phones and the suspect’s Call Detail Record (CDR). The gunman Jitendra had taken the train to Mumbai shortly after the crime.

The Lucknow police held a press conference on Thursday, alleging that Bachchan was shot at the behest of his second wife Smriti Srivastava and her lover Devendra. The duo and its two accomplices were arrested.

Cops claimed that Bachchan’s second wife Smriti Srivastava Devendra wanted to marry, but Bachchan had decidedly opposed it. He was reportedly unwilling to divorce Smriti, and a lawsuit has been pending before the court since 2016.

Bachchan (40), the leader of the right-wing Hindu group, was shot on Sunday when he was out for a morning walk with his first wife Kalindi Sharma, barely a few kilometers from the high-security complex in Uttar Pradesh, the heart of the state capital.

He was also accused of raping his sister-in-law and fled to police reports after he was murdered.

Bachchan had previously been associated with the Samajwadi party, which had given him government ownership in an upmarket apartment in Lucknow.

After the election defeat of the SP in 2017, Bachchan and Kalindi made connections and merged with Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha, for whom Bachchan acted as President for a while.

By the end of 2017, he founded his own outfit Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha, his friends say.