Virus could cost $ 5 billion in losses: UN agency

The new outbreak of the corona virus could mean a $ 4 to $ 5 billion drop in airline revenue worldwide, the International Civil Aviation Organization said Thursday.

The UN agency reported that 70 airlines canceled all international flights inside and outside China and 50 others reduced their operations.

Preliminary estimates show that this means a reduction of almost 20 million passengers compared to the expectations for the first quarter of 2020.

That figure represents a potential loss of revenue of up to $ 5 billion, the agency said.

The virus killed almost 1,400 people and infected 64,000, almost all of them in China.

“Before the outbreak, the airlines had planned to increase capacity on international routes from / to China by nine percent in the first quarter of 2020 compared to 2019,” said a statement by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

However, the capacity of foreign air travelers at home and abroad has decreased by 80 percent.

Japan appears to be most affected by a reduction in Chinese air travelers in the first quarter, the ICAO said. The country could lose $ 1.29 billion in tourism revenue, with Thailand not far behind and a potential loss of $ 1.15 billion.

According to the ICAO, the impact of the COVID-19 virus outbreak on the aviation industry is expected to be greater than that of the SARS epidemic 2002-2003, as flight cancellations are more widespread this time.

In addition, China’s international air traffic has doubled and domestic air travel has quintupled in the past 17 years.

The Chinese authorities have blocked Hubei Province – the virus epicenter – and restricted movements in several cities to curb the disease.

Great Britain, Germany, the USA, Japan and others have advised against traveling to China.

Airlines extend China’s air traffic closures

