Virus alarms die when the total number of deaths increases to 636

BEIJING – The death toll in the new Chinese outbreak of the Chinese mainland has risen to 636, including a doctor who ran into problems with the authorities in the communist country because he warned about the threat of disease early.

Dr. Li Wenliang, 34, was reprimanded at the end of December for “spreading rumors”.

Meanwhile, a newborn infested 36 hours after birth has become the youngest known patient. The number of people infected worldwide has risen to more than 31,000.

Li had worked in a hospital in the epicenter of the outbreak in the central city of Wuhan. He was reprimanded by the local police for “spreading rumors” about the disease at the end of December, according to news reports. The outbreak has spread to around twenty countries, creating travel restrictions and quarantines around the world and a crisis in the country of 1.4 billion.

The World Health Organization tweeted: “We are deeply saddened by the death of Dr. Li Wenliang. We all have to celebrate the work he did on the virus.

Within half an hour after it was announced earlier on Friday that Li was in critical condition, the hospital received nearly 500,000 responses to his social media post, many of which hoped that Li would come through. One wrote: “We don’t go to bed. We are here waiting for a miracle. ”

Li belonged to a number of medical professionals in Wuhan who tried to warn colleagues and others when the government did not, The New York Times reported earlier this week. It said that after the mysterious illness affected seven patients in a hospital, Li of them in an online chat group December 30 said, “Quarantined in the emergency department.”

Another chat participant responded by asking, “Will SARS be coming again?” – a reference to the 2002-03 viral outbreak that killed hundreds of people, the newspaper said.

Wuhan health officials called on Li in the middle of the night to demand that he explain why he shared the information, and the police later forced him to sign a statement admitting he had “illegal behavior,” the Times said.

“If the officials had previously disclosed information about the epidemic,” Li said in an interview in the Times via text message, “I think it would have been a lot better. There must be more openness and transparency.”

A baby born last Saturday in Wuhan and positively confirmed only 36 hours after birth, the youngest known person became infected with the virus, the authorities said. But it was unclear exactly how the child became infected.

“The baby was immediately separated from the mother after birth and received artificial food. There was no close contact with the parents, but the disease was diagnosed, “Zeng Lingkong, director of neonatal diseases at Wuhan Children’s Hospital, told Chinese TV.

Zeng said that other infected mothers gave birth to babies who had tested negative, so it is not yet known whether the virus can be transmitted in the womb.

China completed the construction of a second new hospital Thursday to isolate and treat patients – a center with 1500 beds in Wuhan. Earlier this week, another rapidly-built 1,000-bed hospital in Wuhan with prefabricated wards and isolation rooms began taking patients.

Authorities also moved people with milder symptoms to improvised hospitals in sports halls, exhibition halls, and other public spaces.

All in all, more than 50 million people are under virtual quarantine in the hard-hit Hubei province in an unprecedented – and unproven – attempt to control the outbreak.

In Hong Kong, hospital workers demanding closure of the Chinese mainland border were still on strike. The leader of the area, Carrie Lam, announced a 14-day quarantine of all travelers entering the city from the mainland, but the government refused to completely close the border. Taiwan has said it will refuse entry to all non-citizens or residents who have recently visited Hong Kong, Macao or China early Friday.

Two docked cruise ships with thousands of passengers and crew members stayed in quarantine for 14 days in Hong Kong and Japan.

Ten passengers who confirmed the virus were escorted from the Diamond Princess in the port of Yokohama near Tokyo, after 10 others were taken away the previous day. About 3,700 people were aboard the ship.

“It will be like a floating prison,” complained passenger David Abel on Facebook. He had embarked on a luxury cruise at the 50-year wedding, but was in his cabin and ate a “lettuce with some chicken in it” sandwich.

More than 3,600 people on the other quarantined ship, the World Dream, underwent a screening after eight passengers were diagnosed with the virus.

Testing a new antiviral drug would begin on Thursday with a group of patients, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. The drug, Remdesivir, is made by the American biotech company Gilead Sciences.

From Europe to Australia and the US, universities that host Chinese students or follow study programs abroad, try to make an effort to assess the risks, and some cancel opportunities and prohibit student travel.

Central banks in the Philippines and Thailand have lowered their interest rates to prevent economic damage from the outbreak in China, the second largest economy in the world, with 1.4 billion inhabitants. China is an important source of tourists in Asia and companies around the world depend on their factories to deliver products and their consumers to buy them.

The organizers of the Tokyo Olympics tried again to eliminate the fear that the 2020 games could be postponed or canceled due to the crisis.

