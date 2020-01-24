Virtual reality therapy takes paralyzed veterans to new positions

Certification: Public Sector CC0

A car wreck in 1983 paralyzed Navy veteran Mike Erbe from the waist down, but struggled to stay positive, stay active. He completed his engineering degree. He got his pilot’s license.

It gets harder and harder as it ages, especially looking at four walls of the hospital. A life-threatening urinary tract infection landed Erbe, 72, of Alton, in St. John’s Medical Center. Louis VA last fall, where he has since been trying to recover.

But lately, he has been fishing, climbing and rolling on a spaceship, which helps a lot.

During Erbe’s recent visit to what patients call a “veterinarian’s cave” at the Jefferson Barracks Unit – a hangout with adaptive toys and exercise equipment – Leisure Therapist Matt Luitjohan is stretching big eyes.

“Will you fly today with the Blue Angels?” asks Luitjohan, who works specifically with patients with spinal cord injury.

“Yes, let’s do this,” Erbe replied impatiently.

Last summer, St. Louis VA has begun integrating virtual reality into treatment for patients with paralysis. Far more than a cool diversion or entertainment, it is a useful tool that helps patients cope and encourage them to lead an active life.

When they wear glasses, users see a simulated, 3D world. The latest technology includes wireless manual controls that allow users to manipulate and explore their virtual environment. They can move through a small space with perceptible obstacles such as a wall or edge.

“You can look down and see your feet, it’s like standing on a fishing pier. Everything looks right. When you move, you feel like walking down the pier,” Erbe said. “You really feel, oh my God, I go too fast or I go too far.”

Patients can box, learn tai chi, shoot a bow and arrow, and even feel like wrapping themselves in a big fish.

“We can have a veteran in a funk, where their lives have changed drastically and show them that just because things are different doesn’t mean you can’t do it or do it.” It’s still possible, “Luitjohan said.” Only adjustments are needed. “

New virtual reality therapies not only can help with pain and behavioral therapy, but they also have the ability to measure things like reaction time, range of motion and cognitive function to determine whether patients go ahead.

One application developer, XRHealth, was founded in Israel about four years ago. St. Louis VA is one of 50 hospitals in the two countries – and the only veteran hospital – using the company’s technology to improve health in a variety of ways, says chief executive Eran Orr.

“At the end of the day, we believe this technology can help patients improve their well-being and improve their health outcomes,” Orr said. “We believe we should treat this technology as a medical device, not just another gaming or experience tool.”

Life is not over

“Ah, bring it, it’s about 20 feet away from the aisle, it burns the aisle.” No, tough turn, “said Erbe as he essentially flies the Navy’s demonstration squadron, feeling the gravitational force G.” They should take about 7 or 8 Gs.

Next to Erbe, Dale Setzer, 70, goes on a parachute. Luitjohan has an iPad that lets him see what they both see. “There your plane goes,” he told Setzer, “we hope your parachute works.”

Setzer retired in August. A month later, he crashed his motorcycle while on a road trip to the Appalachian Mountains. It was paralyzed from the chest down.

The use of virtual reality has played a part in its recovery, said Setzer, a Kansas City resident who served in the Army as a combat engineer and jungle warfare teacher from 1969 to 1972. “I was convinced that life was not over and I have a lot of things I can do, I just had to work it out and get it one day at a time. “

Luitjohan and fellow entertainment writer Charley Wright have been interested in integrating virtual reality into their treatment in recent years. This became possible when equipment became wireless and more economical (headphones range from $ 300 to $ 500) and video quality and selection increased.

St. The Louis VA has six virtual reality headsets and a space measured on the floor of the cavern for veterinarians to move their motorized wheelchairs.

With improvements to 360-degree cameras and a free online virtual video collection on YouTube, patients can experience almost anything-ziplining, kayaking, racing a car, touring a museum or meditating on a beach.

Some veterans may be in the hospital recovering from issues such as severe pressure sores for as long as the year, according to therapists.

“It can only be boring to be in bed alone with a TV and laptop or people coming to play board games or cards,” Luitjohan said. “Thirty minutes to go somewhere completely different, away from there, is a big change for them.”

Like a toolbox

Luitjohan and Wright used the technology further, attaching their own 360-degree cameras to paralyzed athletes involved in custom sports, such as surfing and rock climbing, and creating their own virtual videos.

Every year, therapists get patients to participate in adaptation activities at the British Sports Veterinary Clinic in Aspen, Colorado. They also take a trip to the Georgia Aquarium to dive with whale sharks and beluga whales. Some, Wright said, are afraid to go.

“I hope when we show them the videos, they will really want to sign up and do it,” he said. “This is the full cycle of rehab.”

Since many VA patients come from long distances, Luitjohan said the plans are to use technology to create a virtual copy of patients’ homes before leaving the hospital so they can tour the site to see if they need to. adjustments.

Therapists also see benefits in socialization applications, where users can interact with each other’s litter from a hospital room or home. “They share a bond from being military,” Luitjohan said. “Having a social track where they can join and get together with other veterinarians is helpful.”

The use of virtual reality in healthcare is evolving and growing rapidly, especially as it becomes more accessible.

Some companies have created programs that help carers to see what it is like to live with visual or hearing impairments or even Alzheimer’s causing environmental confusion. It is used to manage pain during physical therapy, teaches medical students, tests for strokes, teaches social skills to people with autism and surgery.

Studies have found positive results in the use of virtual reality in situations such as addictions, anxiety disorders, phobias, stroke recovery and pain management. However, larger, more rigorous studies are needed to standardize its use in medicine.

“Virtual reality is like a toolbox,” Orr said, “and it’s up to the clinician to decide which tool will be used in this toolbox.”

Walking in Ireland

Aimee Jamison, 50, of Bronston, Kentucky, was at St. Louis VA from July to December of last year, after falling off a ladder and crushing its vertebrae. Jamison was paralyzed from the waist down, except for some force remaining on the front of his legs.

Jamison used virtual reality during her physical therapy.

Using a braid, she is able to move her legs on a treadmill. After trying virtual reality in recreational therapy, she asked her physiotherapists: “Can you fit me in to make me feel like I am walking in Ireland? I always wanted to go and never be.”

Before her accident, Jamison was a runner, swimmer and had just opened a quilt business. “My world has turned upside down,” said the former anti-news specialist. She was afraid she would no longer be active.

Technology helps her feel like driving a boat through obstacle courses, sinking a basketball and touching the ocean from a surf board.

“It makes you want to do that,” Jamison said. “It creates a spiritual environment that makes you feel like you can do it.”

Now he is learning to dive. On a recent trip back to St. Louis VA took 373 steps to test his robotic legs.

“I’m no longer a wonder woman,” Jamison said. “I’m Bionic Woman.”

Wright said he hopes the treatment will encourage more veterinarians to make sure they live full life.

“Whatever opens up for them, it helps,” Wright said. “It could open doors to things they never thought they would do even when they were capable.”

Erbe said he was guilty, like many people, of embarking on a journey and living the daily routine as if there were no other choice. Virtual reality makes him see what is possible.

“It makes me think when I get out of here, I’m going to do these things,” Erbe said. “It’s very good for your morale, for your well-being … It creates a fire, certainly, as if you were supplying charcoal.”

Using virtual reality, researchers test patients with intermittent arterial theft walking longer distances

