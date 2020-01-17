Virtanen's second period goal helps Canucks overtake Coyotes 3-1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia – Jake Virtanen scored in the middle of the second period to reach a career high of 26 points in one season as the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Arizona Coyotes 3-1 Thursday night.

Jake Virtanen, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Bo Horvat and Tanner Pearson, in an empty net, also scored for the Canucks (26-18-4) who won for the 10th time in 13 games.

Elias Pettersson had two assists for the Canucks. While Pearson’s goal was the 100th of his career.

Christian Dvorak scored for the Coyotes (26-19-5) who are 1-3-1 in their last five games.

This victory brought an already tight Pacific Division closer. Arizona and Calgary are tied with 57 points. Vegas and Vancouver follow with 56, while Edmonton is behind them.

Canucks goalkeeper Jacob Markstrom, who made his 16th start in 18 games, stopped 34 shots. He made a big stop on the right on Jason Demers at the end of the third period to keep the win.

Jacob Markstrom, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Adin Hill, making his third consecutive start, made 22 saves for Arizona.

Virtanen scored the only goal in the second period. He took a pass from J.T. Miller dived behind the Arizona net before launching a shot that hit Hill’s left skate and rebounded into the net. It was his 14th goal of the season, one less than his career record set last year.

The teams were tied after the first period.

A defensive error established Coyote’s first goal at 7:59 am When Vancouver defender Tyler Myers failed to make a rebounding puck, Taylor Hall found Dvorak in the net. He marked his 12th of the season with a low shot on the opposite side.

Vancouver was 1-1 on a power play at 3:01 p.m. Rookie defenseman Quinn Hughes took a shot from the blue line that Hill stopped only for Horvat to hit the rebound. Horvat has 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in the past eight games.

NOTES: After Thursday, the Canucks will play 18 of their 34 remaining games at the Rogers Arena. Vancouver is 15-5-3 at home and 11-13-1 on the road. … Brandon Sutter returned to the Vancouver squad after missing four weeks with what he said was a back problem. … The Canucks were outscored 22-14 as they led 2-3-0 in their recent five-game road trip. … Arizona goalkeeper Antti Raanta (lower body) trained on Thursday and could play against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

–

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 16, 2020.

Jim Morris, The Canadian Press