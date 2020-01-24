Virginia's New Firearms Laws: Where Are The Bills

RICHMOND, Virginia (WRIC) – Dozens of gun control bills are advancing quickly during the 2020 legislative session.

On Wednesday, a “bill on protective measures against extreme risks”, known as Firearms Red Flag Act, became the fourth bill passed by the Senate and will now pass the House. Others include a monthly handgun bill, universal background checks, and the ability for communities to establish “unarmed” areas.

“We are confident that we will pass very many bills to save lives in the Commonwealth,” said Lori Haas, who has made gun reform in Virginia her mission since her daughter was injured in the Virginia Tech tragedy but survived. “There are many families in the Commonwealth day after day, their loved ones are shot and killed.”

Many other bills are still pending. Friday, 12 other people will be heard.

One was to force people to report a lost or stolen firearm to the police within 24 hours of it being made. Another would ban firearms in preschools and daycare centers. Senate Bill 13 would permanently ban guns on Capitol Square.

Meanwhile, several other gun bills die.

“No wonder,” said Senator Amanda Chase (R-Chesterfield). “Given the direction the new majority is taking.”

One of Senator Chase’s gun laws would authorize guns in places of worship, but it was shot on Thursday.

“It should be up to church leaders to determine whether church members can wear it or not,” she said. “What is frustrating for me is to prosecute criminals, not law-abiding citizens.”

Some Democrat-led gun control bills have also died. Senate Bill 16 would have prohibited the use of assault rifles.

