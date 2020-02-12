Virginia’s mother arrested at Indiana National Investigation Center; Children found safe

by: FOX59 Web, WRIC Newsroom

Posted: Feb 12, 2020 / 6:23 PM EST

/ Updated: February 12, 2020 / 6:23 p.m. EST

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WXIN / WRIC) – A Virginia mother for months with their four children on the run was arrested in Indiana.

Investigators detained 34-year-old Melody Bannister in Plainfield early Wednesday morning. Bannister was the subject of a nationwide search for US marshals. According to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office, she was booked for an arrest warrant from Stafford County.

The 34-year-old Melody Bannister

According to sources, Bannister was found at a Speedway gas station on Perry Road around 2:30 a.m. Her four children were found in her vehicle with her and are in DCS detention.

Police began investigating Bannister in June after notifying the sheriff’s office in Stafford County that her children had been mistreated.

The police conducted a joint investigation with child protection services and found that the allegations were unfounded.

Shortly after the end of the investigation, Bannister traveled with the children on the planned vacation and never returned. The next month, the court granted her father custody of the children.

Photos published by authorities during the investigation

Bannister requested custody from courts in Alabama. Alabama officials ordered her to return the children to her father. Bannister then left Alabama and remained on the run. In December, the police issued a warning saying the children could be at risk.

Bannister had been sighted in several states, including Alabama, South Carolina, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Kentucky, North Carolina and Texas.

She was sought for violating a court order, four allegations of kidnapping for offenses, and for submitting a false police report for offenses.

She is being held in Hendricks County Prison on Wednesday morning after the arrest.

LAST STORIES:

With the WFXR News App, which is available on Apple and Android, you can transfer current news, weather reports and sporting events to your smartphone.