Massive crowds have descended on Virginia to oppose gun laws.

The Washington Post Thousands of gun rights supporters from across the state and across the country reportedly gathered in Richmond on Monday (January 20) to attend the rally.

Before the meeting, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) ordered a state of emergency and banned weapons from Capitol Square for threats and evidence of possible violence Washington Post Reports.

The Washington Times reports that Donald Trump Northam took the step and called it a “very serious attack” on the second amendment.

“Your 2nd add-on is under serious attack in the Great Commonwealth of Virginia,” Trump tweeted. “That’s what happens if you vote for Democrats, they’ll take your guns away. The Republicans will win Virginia in 2020. Thank you very much, Dems!”

He later tweeted: “The Democratic Party of the Great Commonwealth of Virginia is working hard to deprive you of the rights of the second change. This is just the beginning. Don’t let VOTE REPUBLICAN in 2020! “

Fox News reports that Richmond, once the capital of the Confederation, was on alert for days after the rally threatened violence, including allegations by a militia storming the Capitol and demonstrators armed with drones. Security concerns have resulted in road closures and firearms being banned in and around the Capitol.

The Virginia Citizens Defense League rally organizer told Fox News that it was not the pro-gun groups that fueled the fear, but the Democrats.

“It’s almost like they want something to happen,” said the league president Philip Van Cleave told Fox News. “It sounds crazy, but they keep going and you have to ask yourself if that is the intention.”

Members of the Light Foot Militia are expected to be present, some of whom were banished from Charlottesville, Va., After the fatal 2017 Unite the Right rally, Fox News reports.

Prominent white nationalist Richard Spencer According to Fox News, he also said he was allowed to appear at the rally.

According to Fox News, many followers were reported to have had firearms and “Guns Save Lives” stickers.

While the crowd was mostly white and male, there were a few different voices that included Washington Post Reports.

A Chinese immigrant who recently received US citizenship was among the audience Washington Post reported, and she was carrying a sign that said, “Do I look like a white supremacist?”

Even though she refused to give her name, she said so Washington Post“I am an immigrant who is a new US citizen and I think the right to protect ourselves is important.”

Among the speakers was Sen. Amanda Chase (R-Chesterfield), who drew attention last year for wearing a .38 special on her hip on the Senate floor Washington Post Reports.

As part of her remarks, like others, she read the second amendment literally Washington Post Reports.

Fox News reports that the rally is part of Lobby Day, an annual event in Virginia that brings together representatives of various occasions in Capitol Square, Richmond, to present their cases to lawmakers.

While gun rights advocates have emerged in recent years, Fox News reports that turnout has increased astronomically on Monday.

The Washington Post reports that other supporters who would normally come to the Capitol for lobby day have largely stayed away.