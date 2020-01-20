Virginia's capital is preparing for a weapons rights rally

RICHMOND, Va. – The capital of Virginia is preparing for the expected arrival of thousands of gun rights activists and other groups who have vowed to descend to Richmond to protest Democrats’ plans to pass arms legislation.

Governor Ralph Northam declared all weapons, including weapons, to be in a state of emergency prior to Monday’s rally. Militia groups and white supremacists were expected to mingle with gun rights activists. This raised concerns that the state could rethink the type of violence that exploded in Charlottesville in 2017.

Virginia’s attorney general informed a judge on Thursday that law enforcement officials had identified “credible evidence” for armed non-governmental groups wishing to come to the state to potentially participate in a “violent uprising”.

Toby Heytens also suggested, during his arguments, in a lawsuit from gun lawyers who contested the gun ban that the crowd could count tens of thousands. The Supreme Court upheld the arms ban.

The Virginia State Police, Virginia Capitol Police and Richmond Police are coordinating the event and are planning a large police presence at the Monday rally, which will include both uniformed and civilian officers. Police are planning to limit access to Capitol Square to just one entrance, and have warned rally guests that they may have to wait hours to get past the security check.

Authorities will try to avoid a recurrence of violence that broke out in Charlottesville in 2017 during one of the largest gatherings of white supremacists and other far-right groups in a decade. Participants argued with counter-protesters, and an avowed white commander drove his car into a crowd, killing a woman and injuring dozens more.

Law enforcement officers have been subjected to harsh criticism, which has been described as a passive response by both the white supremacist groups and the anti-racism protesters.

The Monday rally is organized by an influential grassroots rights group, the Virginia Citizens Defense League. The group hosts an annual rally at the Capitol, usually an unremarkable event where a few hundred gun lovers listen to the speeches of a handful of ambitious Republican lawmakers.

However, many more are expected this year. Second Amendment Groups have identified the state as a rallying point to fight what they see as national erosion of arms rights.

The withdrawal of the proposed new arms restrictions began immediately after the Democrats won majorities in both the Senate and the House of Representatives in November. Much of the opposition has focused on a proposed ban on attack weapons.

The Democrats in Virginia also support bills that limit small arms purchases to once a month. They conduct general background checks on weapon purchases and allow local authorities to ban weapons in public buildings, parks, and other areas from someone who is dangerous to themselves or others.

