Virginians discuss gun rally as Richmond prepares for lobby day

Posted: Jan 17, 2020 / 6:48 PM EST / Updated: Jan 17, 2020 / 6:48 PM EST

RICHMOND, Virginia (WRIC) – The Virginia State Capitol is expected to look and feel very different on Monday as thousands of gun rights supporters plan to rally for lobby day.

On Friday, our sister station WRIC spent time around Capitol Square to find out what preparations have already been made before the rally. Security fences and no parking signs are in place, and law enforcement officials have increased patrols by Capitol police officers in the area.

Drivers in Richmond were greeted Friday with signs of what to expect on lobby day. Some roads, including a large part of 9th Street, will be closed along most of the blocks around Place du Capitole.

On East Franklin Street, 44 pot holders line the sidewalk. All are closed for now. Preparations indicate the possibility of a busier than usual day of lobbying in Richmond.

“There will be a large crowd that they will bring buses from all over the state,” said Craig Miller, a Stafford resident visiting Richmond for the protest. “Anyone who wants to see the story has to be here on Monday.”

Miller said he thought Monday would be safe.

“I will be here but I will be in the excluded area because I refuse to disarm,” he said. “I’ll be on the other side of the fence to watch.”

Moms are calling for action and the Coalition to End Armed Violence has canceled lobby day events.

