Virginia workers and allies rally for $ 15 minimum wage across the state

by: Alex Thorson, Keyris Manzanares

Posted: Jan 21, 2020 / 5:51 PM EST / Updated: Jan 21, 2020 / 7:10 PM EST

RICHMOND, Virginia (WRIC) – Workers and activists in Virginia rallied to raise the minimum wage to $ 15 at the State Capitol on Tuesday morning. A legislator, Del. Jeion Ward (D-Hampton) joined hundreds of people at the rally which shouted that 2020 is the year to raise the minimum wage in Virginia.

“Everyone deserves to work and live in dignity, right? Fight for 15! Fight for 15 years, “Ward told the crowd.

There are currently two bills that could raise the minimum wage in the Commonwealth – House Bill 395 and Senate Bill 7.

Under Bill 395, the minimum wage would drop from $ 7.25 to $ 9 an hour in July. By 2023, Virginia’s minimum wage would be $ 15 an hour. Senate Bill 7, on the other hand, would raise wages to $ 10 an hour in July and workers in Virginia could see $ 15 as of July 2025.

Bill 56 has also entered third reading. This bill could fill the loophole for state and federal employees who are classified as tip employees, but are prohibited from seeking advice.

Lauralyn Clark says her hourly wages as a home care provider have only increased by $ 2 in the past 20 years.

“We absolutely only get nine dollars and 40 cents a week. We don’t have sick days, we don’t have vacation, we don’t have medical insurance, ”said Clark on Tuesday. “It would not put as much money on taxpayers, the money will go back into the economy!”

Some against higher statewide wages argue that this would force prices to rise and, in turn, hurt the economy. Delegate Joe McNamara (R-Roanoke) says it would hurt workers in more rural parts of the state.

“My concern is that we use a single brush to paint the whole state and the needs are very different. Arlington is not Abingdon, “said McNamara.

McNamara said he owns a few ice cream shops and that raising the minimum wage could have an impact on his employees, most of whom are of high school age.

“If our wage rate doubles, we will sue someone with a much higher skill level,” he said. “Everyone is going to change the way they provide this service.”

The del. Christopher T. Head (R-Botetourt) told 8News he was concerned about how other wages, such as someone earning $ 13 an hour, would be affected if the minimum wage was set at 15 $ in Virginia.

Yet with the Democratic majority in the General Assembly, the two Republicans said they expected any minimum wage bill to be passed throughout.

LATEST STORIES:

Get the latest news, weather and sports on your smartphone with the WFXR News app available on Apple and Android.