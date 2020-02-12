Virginia will conduct an annual nationwide tornado exercise on March 17

RICHMOND, Va. (AP / WFXR) – An annual nationwide exercise to prepare for tornado threats and test public warning systems will be held in Virginia on March 17.

The exercise begins at approximately 9:45 a.m. with a test tornado warning, which is sent to the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration weather radios and local transmitters in the form of a required monthly test by the National Weather Service.

Radio stations, television stations and cable outlets send the test message via the emergency warning system.

Officials said residents should use the exercise as an opportunity to test their tornado emergency response and to discuss preparatory efforts.

In 2019, 19 confirmed tornadoes landed in Virginia.

