BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech’s women’s basketball team will be without one of their substitutes when they visit Virginia on Sunday.

Freshman’s security guard and striker Taylor Geiman suffered a cruciate ligament rupture in his left knee at Duke last weekend. She will be operated on next week and will miss the rest of the season.

“It’s really devastating for the child,” said tech trainer Kenny Brooks this week. “She finally started to take her step.”

The 6-foot Geiman, who played unprepared and took both strikers’ positions, was one of only eight Hokies to experience action in the defeat last weekend.

After missing the first five games of the season with shin injuries, Geiman took an average of 11.9 minutes in eleven games. She scored an average of only 2.1 points.

The good news for Tech (12-4, 2-3 ACC) is that reserve post player Alex Obouh Fegue, who played in the first four games of the season before suffering from a broken wrist, will be back in action on Sunday.

“You still get a different body back, but now it will probably force us to play a little bigger sometimes, where we actually tended to play smaller (with Geiman in rotation),” said Brooks.

Two other Hokies had injury issues this season – Brooks’ oldest and middle daughters.

Senor Guard Kendyl Brooks is not playing this season due to hip surgery.

Red shirt newcomer Chloe Brooks has played in one game this season due to nerve damage to one foot. She saw two minutes of action in last month’s victory over the state of Wichita.

She missed the first eleven games of her senior season at Spotswood High School because of a foot operation. During the operation, which was supposed to shave bone spurs in one foot, a nerve was notched and numbed in the foot. Although she played for Spotswood later that season, her foot has been bothering since then.

“We’re not rushing her back,” said Kenny Brooks. “It’s something that probably won’t get much better. … when she jumps off or tries to cut … not only does she feel like she’s not producing the energy or the power, she also gets an uncomfortable feeling.”

The Hokies hope to play better at UVa (7-10, 2-4) than at the 72-67 outage last weekend at Duke. Tech led the fourth quarter with nine points, 7:16 behind.

“In the end, we got a bit stuck on the fourth,” said Kenny Brooks. “Some of it was tiredness. We played some of it for the time being.

“We just didn’t finish it and finish it the way I would like it to be. … We’re so new to each other. … We’re still trying to find our identity and find out situations like this – who will do that? ” take.”

In the last minute of extra time, Tech lost 68-65 and had a chance to score.

But with four seconds left on the shot clock, Brooks called a timeout that destroyed Dara Mabrey’s 3-hand.

“I’ve shut down the shot clock a couple of times and we’ve pulled up something that doesn’t stand a chance of going in. And then, when I expect it and call it a break, we’ll do the shot,” said Brooks. “In such situations … I would prefer (Point Guard) that Taja (Cole) get the basketball.”

After the timeout, Mabrey dribbled the ball until the shot clock ran out. After this turnover, Duke extended the leadership.

“I said,” Didn’t you know there are four seconds (on the shot clock)? “She said,” I forgot, “said Brooks.