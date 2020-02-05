Virginia Tech’s top three defensive backs may miss spring camp | Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech may have to hire new defensive back Ryan Smith to prepare for this spring.

Technical coach Justin Fuente hinted at the end of his signing day press conference that the team’s top three defensive backs – Caleb Farley (rear), Jermaine Waller (foot) and Armani Chatman (knee) – could be missed all spring.

“We won’t have three corners there for the spring ball, our top three guys,” said Fuente. “We will be a bit weak in number at the receiver, so it will be interesting to see how we fine-tune the spring practice to move forward, but I couldn’t do it.”

Fuente and the coaching staff have just left the recruiting route and are evaluating their plans for the spring. The lack of depth on the defensive back is a major obstacle since the Hokies will only have three scholarship players (Brion Murray, Jeremy Webb and Nadir Thompson) in this position.

“Armani may be able to return over time,” said Fuente. “They’re not doing anything at the moment, which leaves the drilling job a bit interesting, like the way we’re going to manage it. So I don’t know. I didn’t understand everything. Do you have any good suggestions?”

Farley and Waller were one of the most formidable tandems around the corner from the ACC.

Farley, who was elected the first All-ACC team, led the conference with 16 defended assists and tied for fourth in the conference with four interceptions. Waller had 10 break breaks and three interceptions. Chatman was the next man in the rotation and started two games for the Hokies.

The back injury was a recurring problem for Farley which cost him the last two games of the season. He missed the team’s regular season final against Virginia and the Belk Bowl. He announced after the season on social media that he was carrying out an unspecified procedure.

Waller also sat on the Belk Bowl and watched the game on the sidelines with his foot in a boot.

The Techs will not open spring training until mid-March and their annual spring game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. April 18.

Mike Niziolek is Virginia Tech’s soccer beats writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

