Virginia Tech's Landers Nolley and Tyrece Radford make up for lost time Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG – Landers Nolley II and Tyrece Radford had “double problems” on the pitch last season.

They are having fun this season.

The newcomers to the red shirt are important reasons why the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team is celebrating a surprisingly good season.

Nolley took third place in the ACC with an average of 17.8 points. Radford averages 6.4 rebounds, despite being a 6-foot-1 guard.

Both had to play red shirt last season for academic reasons.

“It sucks,” said Radford, laughing, when he was sitting next to Nolley in an interview last week. “It was difficult.”

“Especially when we lost,” said Nolley.

In the memorable 2018/19 tech season, the two looked ahead to this season.

“We just knew we would have a big impact,” said Nolley. “We talked about it all the time [during] the training and watched the games.”

“When we went to our dorm, we said,” We have to continue where you left off, “said Radford.

They were roommates this school year, but not this year.

“Double trouble,” said Nolley with a grin. “We just had too much fun.

“I think they wanted us to focus this year.”

Your focus has paid off. Although the Hokies have lost the top five scorers of last year’s Sweet 16 squad, they are 13: 5 overall and 4: 3 in the ACC against North Carolina on Wednesday.

“We just wanted everyone to know that we could produce,” said Nolley. “We didn’t want everyone to think it would be a year of reconstruction, so we just came in and tried to keep the momentum going.”

Nolley – actually Landers Sanchez Nolley II – is the son of a former LSU basketball player. The older Nolley scored an average of 10.7 points for the LSU in the 1994/95 season. This year he shot 42% from the 3-point range, which is currently in eighth place on the LSU one-year list.

Although Nolley’s parents call him by his first name when they get mad at him, he is usually called “Sanchez” or “Chez”.

As a child growing up in Georgia, he played basketball with his mother and older sister. He only started playing with his father in eighth grade when he started to get serious about the sport.

“This is the only person I’ve ever trained with,” he said of his father. “This is the only person I have looked up to.”

After Nolley left the bench in ninth grade, father and son moved to Chicago to give Nolley more time to play. He helped his new team win a national championship title, but he didn’t start in the second year either. They moved back to Georgia and Nolley joined a new team.

As a junior and senior, Nolley not only started, but led Langston Hughes High School to two crowns. After he had withdrawn from the University of Georgia, he made a verbal commitment to the then Hokies coach Buzz Williams in the fall of his last year. As a senior, he was named State Player of the Year.

Due to an ACT problem, the NCAA didn’t release him to play last season. But he was able to convince tech in a different way. He made the academic honor table of the ACC for the school year 2018-19.

“I’m proud that he plays well, but I’m proud of the young man he is,” said his father.

Radford’s father, Ben Radford, said his son was named Tyrece because he liked the singer Tyrese Gibson.

Radford grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“As with any typical bonnet, a lot of negative energy,” said the unprepared. “But the culture down there is crazy – the food, the parties, the dancing.

“It was a lot of fun, but it was a place where you have to move if you want to do something with your life … because it’s full of distractions.”

He said the colleges that showed interest in him at the beginning of his high school year had withdrawn because of his “grades”.

But in June of his last year, Tech offered him a scholarship.

Radford said he had to drop out last season because of his GPA. But he was still part of the Hokies.

“If you often grow up where I grew up, remember to give up your dream,” said Radford. “I’m just grateful that God was next to me and talked to me all the way not to give up.”

Nolley and Radford had only met in the summer of 2018, when Radford came to Tech after a long bus ride from Louisiana.

“He said ’24 hours and it felt like three days,” said Nolley.

They became best friends.

“We clicked,” said Radford. “We found that we were both doing red shirting, and work ethic grew from there.

“He is my right man.”

Nolley entered the transfer portal on April 8, 2018, a day after Tech had appointed Mike Young as the new trainer. The following week, the 6-7 striker decided to stay with Tech.

Young needed training to be blinded by him.

“His size, ability to shoot – he’s a basketball player, he knows exactly how that [game] … should end,” said Young this week. “It doesn’t take long before you realize what a good player he is.

“[He] sees how things are going … The nuances of the game that may be foreign to most young people, he has an advanced understanding of it.”

Nolley scored 30 points in the season opening win in Clemson – the first of seven games in which he dwarfed 20 points.

“Just because I had to sit out for a year it’s still basketball,” said Nolley.

Nolley is in second place in the Hokies at Rebound and Assists.

But the shorter Radford is the team’s best rebound.

“Steal rebounds,” joked Nolley.

“Do everything you can to win,” said Radford.

What makes Radford a good rebounder?

“I can always jump like that,” he said, snapping his fingers.

Radford was also able to spend a lot of time in the weight room last year. He said he was “a branch” when he enrolled at Tech.

“His game wasn’t ready for that level [ACC] at that time,” said Radford’s father. “He wasn’t really that strong.”

Radford averages 8.8 points. But he and Nolley both scored 21 points in last week’s Wake Forest win.

“It’s always good to see people you have been with and who have fought the same fight with. Come back and be productive,” said Nolley.

While Nolley is in third place in the ACC with three points, Radford scores his points by driving to the basket.

“I’ve always been the outsider wherever I go – [inadequate] size, not very sure of shooting the ball,” said Radford.

Young said it took him a long time to recognize Radford’s worth.

“With his toughness and determination, his junkyard dog mentality, he can help a lot of people win – and he definitely did for us,” said Young. “It can take a little while before you really appreciate everything he did for your team, like I did. And a lot of these things don’t appear on the statistics. But … it works every time for winning when he’s on the floor. ” “

Last season’s suspension had its advantages for Nolley and Radford.

“Everything happened for a reason,” said Nolley. “We grew, gained a lot, gained a lot of muscle and knowledge … We took notes on the bench and stole tricks from other people’s games.”

“Ask questions, learn,” said Radford.

Nolley was named ACC newcomer of the week five times.

But unlike some other newbies, Nolley wasn’t featured in ESPN’s latest fake 2020 NBA draft last week.

“Landers is a professional. He won’t be back next year as fast as he goes,” said Nolley’s father.

Nolley said he would only think about the draft after the season.

“If I thought about it, I wouldn’t think about the season – how we do it and prove people wrong,” he said.

This season, Nolley and Radford want to do even more.

“Lots of things I have to show you,” said Nolley.

“I say that – I have a lot more to show you,” said Radford.