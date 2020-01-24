Virginia Tech's “incredibly important” weight room renovations begin in Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG – protective helmet mentality.

The slogan for Virginia Tech’s off-season conditioning program has a double meaning this month. Work is currently underway on the $ 4.5 million project to expand and renovate the team’s weight room on the lower level of the Merryman Center.

The project will almost double the size of the space to 12,700 square feet. New meeting rooms and a post-workout nutrition station will also be added.

“Incredibly important,” said Virginia Tech trainer Justin Fuente in an interview with the Roanoke Times last summer. “This is something we urgently need.”

The facilities are at the forefront of college recruitment battles, and teams across the ACC have put significant amounts of money into their gym as players spend a significant amount of their time there.

North Carolina was the youngest team on the coast to reveal an improved weight room. The Tar Heels debuted in July together with a Gatorade petrol station in the new training area.

Virginia Tech has moved all of the weight lifting equipment to an empty mobility area in the weight room while renovating the room is beginning.

Courtesy of Virginia Tech

Virginia is currently collecting funds for a new soccer facility that includes a new strength and conditioning area. The weight room of the Cavaliers was last renovated in 2004.

After Tech finished preparing for the Belk Bowl in late December, workers began moving the equipment in the weight room to an empty range of motion. Tech players will be training in this area into the summer while the area is under construction.

The project remains on track and should be completed by the start of the autumn camp in August.

“It is really exciting that we are able to do this,” said Virginia tech strength and conditioning coach Ben Hilgart in the summer. “We try to develop our program every year and our players continue to develop. It is also important to develop our weight room further. “

Hilgart, who has been with Virginia Tech since 2016, led a similar project to the director of athletic performance in New Mexico. For this reason, Fuente relied on Hilgart to design the renovated weight room from Tech.

The significant increase in space (and additional equipment) will help Hilgart and his staff, but decisions about the layout of the weight room were also important. One of Hilgart’s guiding principles throughout the process was “efficiency”.

“We want our boys to train urgently and not wait for equipment,” said Hilgart.

The equipment plans for the renovated weight room are still being completed, but Tech expects 24 Sorinex racks. There will be devices from other manufacturers, but many of the key pieces will be from Sorinex, a brand used by many NFL and high-level college programs.

Tech has no final price for the equipment, whose plans are still in transition, but a source who knows the plans has described it as a “substantial financial investment”.

Another important element of the project was the improvement of the aesthetics of a room that has not been worked on much over the years. Hilgart updated the layout of the weight room in 2016.

“It is out of date,” said Fuente. “The part has to look too.”

The Virginia Tech general meeting approved the project in August 2018. The preliminary designs for the floor plan and the renderings were created by Colley Architects. Construction companies visited the room in December and made offers. Tech selected Thor Construction from Roanoke to complete the project.

Mike Niziolek is Virginia Tech’s football beat writer for the Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.