Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Team Attracts Virginia | past Virginia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Unlike last weekend, Dara Mabrey and her Virginia Tech teammates smiled as they left the yard on Sunday.

Virginia Tech’s women’s basketball team lost 13 points in the third quarter, beating Virginia at 69: 61 in the John Paul Jones Arena.

The Hokies (13: 4, 3: 3 ACC) recovered after an extension at Duke last weekend when they had a nine-point advantage in the fourth quarter.

“We focused on ending games,” said Mabrey, who had 15 points and four 3-point points. “The trust and focus of everyone was there. You could see from the looks on our faces that we all knew from top to bottom that we would win.

“We learned from Duke how to cope. We worked on it in practice. But most of all, I think that when we covered our backs it played a big part in this victory.”

Tech trainer Kenny Brooks was happy to see that the Hokies played well this time.

“They went through a bit of ups and downs … but they never wavered today,” he said. “We did a really good job of continuing to attack.”

The Hokies, who had played 0-3 in ACC street games this season, won for the first time since February 2016 at the John Paul Jones Arena.

“It feels really good to get you on the road,” said tech point guard Taja Cole, who had 10 points and eight assists. “A happy bus ride back home.”

The Hokies broke out for 51 points in the second half.

“They only fired hard shots,” said Dominique Toussaint, who had 15 points for UVa. “They got the ball in the paint. And we had a few failures in judging the defense.”

UVa (7-11, 2-5) led 31-18 at the start of the third quarter, but the Hokies took the lead 22-9 to hit 40, with 1:58 remaining in the third quarter.

“We missed (defensive) missions in the second half,” said UVa trainer Tina Thompson. “We just couldn’t stop either putting them on the line or denying them … sweet spot shots.

“They were able to get open shots and with people you don’t necessarily want to give an open look to … We have to put together a full defensive game.”

The Hokies shot only 28% of the field in the first half. But they shot 47.1% in the third quarter and 58.3% in the fourth.

“We simplified our offense (in the second half),” said Brooks. “In the second half we were able to gain a certain distance with this double post and could see how the double teams performed much better. And then it opened a few things for us on the edges.”

Tech injured itself with 12 sales in the first half, but only made five in the second half.

Hokie’s Freshman Center Elizabeth Kitley, who was the tallest player on the pitch at 6-foot-5, joined forces to give her team the first lead with 8:14 in the fourth quarter.

Kitley ended up with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

“She’ll be an enormous, enormous player,” said Brooks.

With a tie of 55, Cole stole the ball and did a layup.

After an offensive foul on UVa’s Jocelyn Willoughby, Lydia Rivers of Tech scored a goal and extended the lead by 2:59. Tech went the rest of the way.

Rivers had 13 points and eight rebounds.

“I found Lydia very tentative in the Duke game, especially on the track,” said Brooks. “She didn’t stop shooting tonight.”

Toussaint scored to reduce the lead to 59-57.

But Mabrey sank a 3-pointer four seconds ahead of the shot clock to extend the lead to 62-57 with 2:07.

In OT at Duke Mabrey had also made a 3-hand with four seconds on the shot clock. But Brooks had planned a break that wrecked her basket.

Aisha Sheppard scored 13 points for Tech.

Willoughby had 15 points for UVa in the first half, but Rivers kept them at bay in the second half. Willoughby only scored two points in the second half when she was 1 out of 9 from the field.

“Lydia … was arguing and making it very difficult, especially in the second half,” said Brooks.

UVa shot only 39.7% out of the field, including 4 out of 20 from a 3-point range.

Amandine Toi had 12 points for UVa. But Shemera Williams, the reigning newcomer of the week, was only 1 in 9 from the field.

Trinity Baptiste got 10 rebounds for the hokies that exceeded UVa 41-30.