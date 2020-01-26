Virginia Tech Women's Basketball: Hokie's Best Clemson to Keep Cassell Running | Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech continues to defend its home court.

The Hokies won 71:50 against Clemson on Sunday afternoon for their 15th consecutive win at the Cassell Coliseum and seven consecutive home games against ACC last season.

It was their second consecutive win with more than 20 points at home after defeating Boston College 70-49 earlier this week.

The team’s 5-3 record is the best since joining the conference. It’s also the first time that Tech opened the ACC game with a 4-0 home record.

“If you can serve at home and get the street victories you need, you can play with the elite in March,” said Virginia Tech coach Kenny Brooks.

The win also contributed to Tech’s 80:79 loss to Clemson in the second round of the ACC tournament last year.

“We were here last year, we looked at this and the returning players told us what last year meant for them. We just made sure that we were proud of today’s game,” said Taja Cole, tech start guard ,

Tech (15-4) prevailed with an impressive 13-0 in the third quarter. The Hokies held Clemson for more than 5 minutes without a field goal and rose 3:18 minutes to 49:29.

“I’m a little upset that we lost the last quarter,” said Cole after the game, looking at the crate scoring. “I think we lost at one. We are proud that we try to win every quarter and win one ball each, even though we won 20 points, we want to get even better. “

Hokies guards Taja Cole and Aisha Sheppard went ahead. Cole had 15 points with five rebounds, nine assists and three steals. Sheppard had 12 points and five rebounds.

“I’m just trying to do what my team wants me to do, I read the defense, I knew how they would play us, I could involve my posts and just take the floor,” said Cole. “I could have had more, I wanted more.”

Former Radford University striker Lydia Rivers had a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds. She had several setbacks on the offensive and ended the game with eight offensive rebounds. Her hectic coat of paint earned her a standing ovation when she got out of the game at 5:34.

“It’s tough in a way,” said Rivers. “You blocked my shot a couple of times, I had to go back and get it. … I think we should probably have used the chances of the second chance better. It’s part of my job on this team – hard work and hard play. “

Brooks also praised Rivers’ defense against Clemson’s top scorer Kobi Thornton, who came into play with an average of 12.5 points per game.

Thornton ended with seven points in 2 of 8 shots.

Tech created some breathing space at the end of the first quarter with a 12-2 run.

Trinity Baptiste and Dana Mabrey scored consecutive 3-point goals when Clemson flipped the ball three times in a row.

The Hokies took the lead with 23:14, with Cole assisting five of his ten field goals in the quarter.

Tech missed the opportunity to extend the lead before half-time by shooting 19% percent (4:21) in the quarter – they ended the half with 1:13 – after gaining 55% (10:18 in the first quarter) ) had shot).

“We had a couple of occasions when we could have inflated it a little bit, it probably won’t be coming into the Hall of Fame for one of the best second quarters,” Brooks said with a smile. “These are the things we try to clean up to be a complete team.”

Tech’s next game will take place on January 30th in Syracuse. The Orange beat Hokies 75-73 in extra time when the teams played last year.