Virginia Tech women throttle Boston College to improve 4-3 in ACC | Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG – It’s been 14 long years since the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team rose to the NCAA tournament.

Maybe the drought will finally end this year.

The Hokies improved to 4-3 in the ACC game for the second time in their history, defeating Boston College 70-49 on Thursday at the Cassell Coliseum.

“You will see a lot of us. We will not leave so quickly,” said Aisha Sheppard, Tech Junior Guard, who had 19 points.

The Hokies (14-4 total) won four of their last five games after opening the ACC game with road losses against high-ranking opponents Florida State and North Carolina State.

“We started with two tough games against Florida State and then N.C. State, but I think we’ve finally found our groove,” said Sheppard. “We are definitely in a better position than in previous years.”

The only other tech team that started 4-3 in the ACC game was the 2006/07 squad, who finished 6-8 in the league game and had to settle for WNIT.

Tech has never won more than six ACC games in one season.

“It doesn’t matter what the school was like in the past. We just focused on this year,” said reserve striker Trinity Baptiste, who had 20 points. “We have bigger goals than just winning six games in ACC . “

Virginia Tech should establish the NCAA tournament as number 9 in ESPN’s latest bracketology on Monday.

“This team can be really, really good,” said tech coach Kenny Brooks. “This group is very closely connected. … They work for each other, they work for each other. And I think it shows.

“Given the state of the league, where there is a lot of equality and anything can happen, we give ourselves the chance to win every night if we keep concentrating night after night.” And I think that can be the result of a really good basketball team. “

Tech was one of six ACC teams in the ESPN projection of the NCAA field alongside Louisville, State of North Carolina, State of Florida, North Carolina and Georgia Tech.

The Hokies have landed at WNIT in the past four years.

“We have an NCAA caliber team,” said Brooks. “But I thought we also had an NCAA team last year. We had no chemistry last year and started 0-7 (in the ACC game).

“As a basketball team, we are further doing what we can this year. We have the tools.”

BC (10-9, 3-5) followed for the past three quarters.

Tech improved to 3-0 for the first time in ACC home games. The team’s other ACC home wins went to UNC on January 5 and Pittsburgh on January 9.

BC was kept at the lowest level of the season with an average of 75.2 points.

“Everyone was fixated on everything we went through (in the scouting report),” said Sheppard. “We knew what was coming and took a lot of things with us. The buckets they got were hard. But as for the scouts, I think we were on our Ps and Qs tonight.

“Because we knew which pieces would come, we beat them in their own places. So it was very difficult for them to get around it. They couldn’t get into a rhythm. “

The Eagles shot only 28.8% from the field and 12.5% ​​(2 out of 16) from a 3-point range.

Baptiste ended her season high with 20 points. She had only made five baskets in the last three games, but was 9 out of 12 on Thursday.

Sheppard sank four 3-pointers. She was fouled on one of her 3-point players and scored the free throw for a 4-point game.

The Tech Freshman Center Elizabeth Kitley had 14 points and 11 rebounds. She made the first 3-pointer of her college career.

Lydia Rivers added 10 points.