Virginia Tech women bounce back with stifling victory over Miami | Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG – A stifling defense helped the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team recover from a disappointing loss.

The Hokies made their most miserly effort against an ACC opponent this season, crushing Miami 69-45 on Sunday at the Cassell Coliseum.

Tech (16-5, 6-4) had just lost 67-65 to Syracuse last Thursday. Tech lost a 16 point lead in the third quarter in this game.

“(The mindset was to) taste the bad taste in our mouths,” said goalkeeper Tech Dara Mabrey, who had 11 points and three points. “We know we are better than what we have shown… against Syracuse. It’s ACC, so you can’t really afford to play like that.

“We were just delighted that … it’s not like football – you have a chance right away, another opportunity to progress. So we came here and we did it.”

Technical coach Kenny Brooks was curious to see how his team would rebound.

“The fashion we lost against Syracuse is a bit demoralizing,” he said.

This time, Tech led the whole second half. Tech was up eight points at halftime and extended the lead to 27 points in the fourth quarter.

“We wanted to keep building on it,” said tech guard Aisha Sheppard, who had 14 points. “We had the head (the last time) and we continued to play as if Syracuse was not going to come after us. … This time, we knew that we had the head and we continued to push, to push, push … to make sure we won the game. “

With their sixth ACC win, the Hokies tied the school record for most CCA wins in one season – and they have another eight regular season ACC games in to play.

“It’s great that we have done this, but we have so many other goals that we want to achieve,” said Mabrey, whose team has not participated in the NCAA tournament since 2006.

Tech played 6-8 in ACC play in each of its first three seasons in the conference (2004-05, 2005-06, 2006-07). Tech has played 6-10 in the league in each of the past two seasons.

The Hokies are in fifth place in the ACC.

“If we continue to play well, we have a chance to be a very good team in this league,” said Brooks.

The Hokies will strive for a notable victory in their NCAA tournament recovery when they host seventh in the state of North Carolina (21-1, 10-1) on Thursday.

“I hope we can get Hokie Nation out,” said Brooks.

Trinity Baptiste had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Hokies on Sunday.

Miami (12-10, 4-7) played without ACC pre-season player Beatrice Mompremier for the ninth straight game. Mompremier (16.3 ppg, 10.4 ppg) has a foot injury.

Technology has mainly played zone defense against Miami, and the approach has worked. The Hurricanes only had 22 points at the start of the fourth quarter.

Miami pulled only 23.0% of the field (14 of 61) in the match. The Hurricanes also returned the ball 21 times.

“Eighty-two possessions earn you 45 points – it’s a problem,” said Miami coach Katie Meier.

Tech kept Miami goalkeeper Mykea Gray aimless. Gray, who averaged 13.0 points, was 0 of 9 on the field.

“Their defense on Mykea Gray has been phenomenal,” said Meier.

Tech also kept Miami goalkeeper Kelsey Marshall scoreless. Marshall, who averaged 11.2 points, was hampered by an ankle injury. She was 0 out of 4 on the field.

The Hurricanes shot 26.1% from a 3-point range (6 of 23).

“When they tried to run their business, we always changed or we had someone there when they tried to get to their place,” said Sheppard. “They really wanted to go down, I think we stopped them from doing it. They took a lot of jumps that were not characteristic of them.”

Down from 16-14, the Hokies finished the second quarter on a 10-0 streak to take a 24-16 halftime lead. Mabrey sank two pointers in the race.

The Hokies’ lead dropped to 47-22 at the end of the third quarter. Tech climbed 61.5% in the field in the third quarter compared to 8.3% in Miami (1 in 12).

First-year student Redshirt Chloe Brooks, who played only the second game of her tech career due to nerve damage to the foot, sank a 3-point pointer late in the game for her first college basket.

“I’m so proud,” said his father and his coach.