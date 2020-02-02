Virginia Tech Wins Verbal Engagement On Super Bowl Sunday From 2020 Wide Receiver | Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech clinched a verbal commitment from three-star receiver Dallan Wright on Sunday afternoon.

One of the team’s main goals before National Signing Day was to pick up one or two additional receivers following the entry of Damon Hazelton, Jacoby Pinckney and Hezekiah Grimsley on the transfer portal.

“I would like to thank my parents for raising me and helping me to become the young man I am today and also to be the biggest critics while being my biggest supporters at the same time, my coaches from high school for believing in me and putting me in the best possible position to succeed, “wrote Wright. “All the friends and family who encouraged and helped me (sic) along the way, I would also like to thank all the colleges and coaches who took the time to come see me and spend time with me, your patience during the process is appreciated, with that said that I will commit to Virginia Tech University. “

Tech offered Wright on January 26 and it was the first five power offer from the Saluda High School receiver. His recruitment has warmed in recent weeks with the Appalachian State and the Carolina coast, also extending the scholarship offers. A handful of FCS schools had offered him during the year.

Wright had 87 catches for 1,508 yards with 25 touchdowns as an elder.

The addition of Wright would give the Hokies eight scholarship recipients before spring, including returning beginners Tre Turner and Tayvion Robinson. Turner led the team with 34 catches for 553 yards with four touchdowns while Robinson had 31 catches for 404 yards with a touchdown as a freshman.

