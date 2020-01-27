Virginia Tech Tries To Find The Right Offensive Game In Miami Virginia Tech

The Boston College defeat last weekend was not the first ACC defeat for Virginia Tech’s men’s basketball team this season.

But tech coach Mike Young was visibly more annoyed and angry after his 61:56 defeat than after losing to Duke, Virginia, or Syracuse.

“Our attention to detail,” Young said Monday at the weekly ACC conference call. “We are in good shape and have a couple of defenses against players we know exactly how we will protect ourselves.”

“At the end of the offensive, we spend so much time taking pictures of the people we want to do in such situations. I don’t know we didn’t shoot with the right people, but I thought we did it. ” a little bit outside of ourselves. We missed a single game front end. We had a dead ball there in the last four minutes. I will never be able to explain that – we had a few opportunities to own the ball and we didn’t play the right way.

Young wants the Hokies (14-6, 5-4) to be aggressively crisp when they reappear in last place in Miami (10-9, 2-7) on Tuesday.

“The ball movement got stuck in some properties (in BC) and we just didn’t cut. We were easy to protect,” said Young. “This team has been difficult to protect in so many cases throughout the year. But … when it mattered most, we got stuck. The ball didn’t move. Our players didn’t move. And I’ll take.” a lot of responsibility. “

The Eagles (10-10, 4-5) kept the Hokies at their second lowest point of the season.

“They just changed everything (in defense), secured hard (against the ball handler),” said tech newcomer Nahiem Alleyne. “Really difficult for us because we don’t really work on such things.”

For the fourth time this season, Tech had more sales (14) than assists (11).

“I was just so disappointed with our move,” said Young. “We see so many (defense) … some things change and we were very good. But for some reason we were sluggish.

“Our numbers were all mixed up against Boston College – 11 assists, 14 sales.”

Virginia Tech was the nation’s leader with an average of just 9.5 sales. But BC entered the game in third place in the ACC, forcing sales (16.3 per game).

“So there had to be something,” said BC coach Jim Christian after the game. “We dubbed some things and switched aggressively and were lucky enough to create something. However, it is difficult to turn them over because they are very, very good at what they do.”

Tech shot 44.4% off the field in the first half and built a 31-26 half-time lead. However, the Hokies only achieved 35.7% in the second half.

Virginia Tech was 6 out of 12 points from the 3-point range in the first half and 1 out of 9 points from this distance in the second half.

“We played the same defense in the first half as we did in the second,” said Christian.

Injured hurricanes suffered a 94-71 loss in North Carolina last weekend. Miami was up to six healthy fellows for this game.

Chris Lykes from Miami (15.7 ppg) missed this game with a groin injury. Kameron McGusty (14.5 ppg) missed the game with back pain.

“Lykes and Kam McGusty played against Duke (89:59 on January 21st), but they were nowhere near 100%. As a result, they did not play against North Carolina,” said the Miami coach Jim Larranaga said. “We didn’t play well in either game.”

Larranaga said he would probably only know if Lykes and McGusty would play Tuesday.

Miami striker Keith Stone (5.5 ppg) has missed the last six games with a knee injury. Striker Deng Gak (1.7 ppg) suffered a knee injury at the end of the season last month.

The Hurricanes have lost six of their last seven games, including the last four. Four of these six defeats went to the enemies Duke, Louisville and Florida State.

“It is very difficult to prepare because we just don’t have enough healthy bodies to practice,” said Larranaga. “In our staff meeting yesterday, one of my trainers said that we hadn’t been fully occupied since shortly after Christmas.”