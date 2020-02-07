Virginia Tech tight winger Dalton Keene invited to the NFL | Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech tight end Dalton Keene has been announced as one of 337 players invited to this year’s NFL scout harvest.

The NFL Combine 2020 will take place from February 23 to March 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The tight ends should do the bench press on February 26 and do field workouts on February 27.

Keene will also be able to meet with representatives from NFL teams across the league.

“I want to thank everyone who helped me reach this stage, including Coach Fuente, Coach Shibest and Coach Wiles, but most of all my family and my teammates I could count on,” said Keene. “Something special is being built in Blacksburg and I wish I could be part of it but it’s the best decision for me right now.”

He ended his career at Tech with 59 passes for 748 yards (12.7 avg.) With eight touchdowns in 36 games. The Colorado native had 21 catches for 240 yards with five touchdowns in 2019.

Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente addressed Keene’s departure on the day of the national signing. Staff worked with Keene to ensure that they had all the information they needed to make an informed decision.

“He has received a lot of comments,” said Fuente. “Not just for a review with the NFL, but people we know across the league are giving us feedback to continue to make these guys make the best decision. There has been a litany of comments he has received, both formally and informally for the members of the league we know and the official process. ”

A total of 93 Hokies were drafted during the streak, including nine in the first round.

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech soccer beats writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

