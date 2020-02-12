Virginia Tech Releases Salaries for Revamped Coaching Staff | Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech’s sports department has released salary information for its new coaching staff.

The Hokies have announced the salaries of newly promoted assistant coaches Justin Hamilton and Adam Lechtenberg as well as the four new assistants he has hired.

Hamilton will earn $ 600,000 in his first year as a defensive coordinator and Lechtenberg will earn $ 200,000 as a team runner coach.

Defensive coordinator Bud Foster’s salary in his last year with the team was $ 975,000. Hamilton’s salary last year was $ 200,000 in his first year as a team safety coach. Lechtenberg earned $ 175,000 in his player development role as the team’s 10th assistant.

Linebacker coach Tracy Claeys to win $ 500,000, defensive coach Ryan Smith $ 175,000, defensive line coach Bill Teerlinck to win $ 400,000 and co-defensive line coach Darryl Tapp to win 175 $ 000.

Claeys earned $ 583,333 as a defensive coordinator for the state of Washington last year, but resigned in mid-season.

Tech paid halfback trainer Zohn Burden, defensive back coach Brian Mitchell and defensive line coach Charley Wiles each $ 280,000 last year.

The team’s new football operations director, Kevin Cristello, will win $ 150,000.

Tech released the information in response to a Roanoke Times access to information request. The duration of the contracts was not available.

Offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen and offensive line coach Vance Vice have letters of appointment expiring in June. Special teams coach James Shibest still has a year on his contract.

The assistants benefited from a salary increase in 2018. Cornelsen’s contract was to earn $ 490,000 per year (compared to $ 465,000) and Vice’s salary was increased to $ 280,000 (compared to $ 270,000).

Sports director Whit Babcock told reporters in January that his plan is to sit down with the two assistants and make a new deal in the coming weeks.

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech soccer beats writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

.