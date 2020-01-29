Virginia Tech men's basketball: Miami takes a huge lead at half time and beats Virginia Tech | Virginia Tech

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Suddenly the Hokies lose.

The host, Miami Hurricanes, who was last in the ACC on Tuesday night, played without top scorer Chris Lykes, but defeated Virginia Tech 71-61.

This is the first time that the Hokies (14-7, 5-5 ACC) have lost consecutive games since December 6th.

With the 17:17 tie, Miami (11: 9, 3: 7) went to a 24: 2 run and the Hokies never fully recovered.

Virginia Tech had won three games in a row at Coral Gables, but this game was not going to be Hokies’ plan. The hurricanes used their height advantage – especially the 7-foot Rodney Miller against 6-6 P.J. Horns in color – out early. Miller went 5 against 5 in the crucial first half with 11 points.

The Hokies cut their deficit to four points in the last minute, but a 42-second key robbery from Miami newcomer Harlond Beverley sealed the fate of Virginia Tech.

Tyrece Radford led Virginia Tech with a career high of 22 points. He made 9 of 12 shots from the ground and had a team rebound of eight. Landers Nolley added 14 points.