Virginia Tech loses to Boston College in OT | Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG – The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team suffered their fifth straight loss on Saturday, losing to Boston College 77-73 in overtime at the Cassell Coliseum.

Tech fell to 14-10 in total, 5-8 in ACC. BC improved to 12-12, 6-7.

Landers Nolley II had 29 points for Tech.

The Hokies’ skid started with a 61-56 loss to Boston College two weekends ago.

Down 45-39 with 4:10 pm playing Saturday, British Columbia streaked 12-0 to take a 51-45 lead with 11:41 remaining. British Columbia had three shots on goal.

Trailing 56-51, Tech went 6-0 to take a 57-56 lead with 6:06 left. Landers Nolley had two baskets in the running.

BC scored, but Tyrece Radford scored to give Tech a 59-58 lead.

Steffon Mitchell sank a 3 pointer, suffered a foul and took the free throw for a four-point game that gave British Columbia a 62-59 lead.

Nolley sank a 3 point to tie the game at 62 with 3:12 left.

Kamari Williams hit a 3 point to give BC a 65-62 lead with 2:51 left.

Jarius Hamilton made one of two free throws to extend the lead to 66-62.

Nahiem Alleyne scored to reduce the lead to 66-64 to 40.2 seconds from the end.

Derryck Thornton missed the one-on-one front end for British Columbia.

Alleyne went to the hoop and was fouled with 4.4 seconds. He made two free throws to tie the game.

Thornton lost the ball as he headed for the basket at the end of the regulation, and the match went into overtime.

Wabissa Bede sank a trey to give Tech a 69-66 lead with 4:08 left in OT.

Nolley made one of two free throws to extend the lead to 70-66.

Jay Heath made two free throws to narrow the lead to 70-68.

P.J. Horne missed the front end of a one on one.

Mitchell made two free throws to tie the game, but Nolley treyed out 73-70.

Thornton made two free throws to narrow the lead to 73-72.

Mitchell made one of two free throws to tie at 73.

Mitchell scored inside to give BC a 75-73 lead with 11.1 seconds remaining.

Nolley missed a deep trey with five seconds left.

Mitchell made two free throws with two seconds left to seal the win.

Virginia Tech led 38-33 at half time. Nolley had 12 points at half time.

The Hokies pulled 53.3% of the field in the first half. They were 4 out of 11 from the 3 point range in half, matching the number of treys they had in the entire game Tuesday at Georgia Tech.

British Columbia pulled 44.4% of the field in half.

Losing 8-7, the Hokies went 13-0 to take a 20-8 lead with 12:58 left in the first period. They led the rest of the half.

Nahiem Alleyne had two of three three Tech points in the race.

Tech led 31-21 with 7:33 remaining in the first half. Tech was shooting 68.4% of the field at the time.

But British Columbia scored 8-0 to narrow the lead to 31-28 with 2:49 left in the half.

Full story with quotes later under that same title.

