Virginia Tech Launches With Large Receiver Damon Hazelton Enters Transfer Portal | Virginia Tech

“I would like to thank the Virginia Tech coaches and community for giving me the opportunity to contribute to the sport and earn my degree,” said Hazelton. “It was an incredible time here. To all my brothers and teammates, I love each and every one of you and I know that this year will be absolutely amazing. I have an official degree and will change for my last year of sponsorship. I am in the transfer portal.”

According to a source with knowledge of the situation, Hazelton will have to sit for a year unless he has granted an NCAA exemption even though he is a graduate transfer because he has already been transferred once. Hazelton joined Virginia Tech after starting seven games as a freshman at Ball State and interrupting the 2017 season.

Hazelton led Tech in 2018 in all major reception categories with 51 catches for 802 yards and eight touchdowns. He started the year with a school record with touchdowns in five games in a row. That year he led the Hokies with eight touchdowns and had 31 catches for 527 yards. The recipient missed the team’s first three games with an ankle injury.

While Virginia Tech is expected to return 18 of the team’s 22 starters from 2019, Hazelton is the third starter to leave the program since the season’s end. Deshawn McClease and Dalton Keene signed up early for the NFL draft this month.

Mike Niziolek is Virginia Tech’s football beat writer for the Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.