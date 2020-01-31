Virginia Tech Juniors Wabissa Bede, P.J. Horne Make an Impact | Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG – Wabissa Bede and P.J. Horne were previously players on the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team.

But this season, the juniors have had the chance to shine.

They also became leaders. The two starters are the oldest players in the team’s nine-player rotation.

“We were the youngest for two consecutive years, and we had a lot of veterans in both years. So our voice was not as big, ”said Bede, sitting down next to Horne in a joint interview two weeks ago. “But now, because we’ve been through the ropes for a few years, we have to teach what we have learned.

“Teach them to … win, teach them to do the right thing.”

Bede, who starts at the point guard, had 133 assists, an ACC record.

Starting player Horne is tied for fourth on the team by scoring (7.7 points per game).

“Move the basketball and make sure I’m in the right place at the right time and he will give me the ball,” said Horne, referring to former fellow mate Bede.

The Hokies (14-7, 5-5), who were shortlisted in the CCA preseason poll, will host Florida State, fifth, on Saturday.

“We always thought we were going to be a good team,” said Bede. “It’s just that no one else believed in us.”

Wabissa Bede likes her unusual name.

“Only one in the world,” Bede snapped.

His Tech classmates and classmates call him Bede, not Wabissa.

“People don’t know how to pronounce it well (Wabissa) so I’m just saying my last name now,” he said. “My last name took over like my first name.”

Bede grew up in Massachusetts. After his first year at North Andover High School, he was transferred to the Cushing Academy in New England, Massachusetts. He then reclassified and repeated his junior year, so he was able to spend two years at Cushing. Bede said he had changed schools so he could improve his game and his studies.

Bede made a verbal commitment to then coach Buzz Williams in September of his final year, choosing the Hokies over Minnesota, Butler and others. He ended up being ranked 73rd among high school students in the country by ESPN.

“I just remember he was in the gym more than anyone else,” said Cushing coach James Cormier. “The best leader I have ever coached. … He just brought it everyday and raised the bar for his teammates and coaches. He has an incredible, gravitational personality, and people want to play hard for a leader like that. “

Bede is not the only basketball player in his family. His first cousin Nirel Lougbo plays for the Marquette women’s basketball team.

Horne is not the only basketball player in his family either. His first cousin Tyrie Jackson played for the Hokies and is now an East Carolina goalie. Another first cousin, Tadric Jackson, played for Georgia Tech.

Horne – in fact, Preston Horne Jr. – graduated from Tift County High School in Georgia. He made a verbal commitment to Tech in February of his final year, choosing the Hokies over Wichita State, among others.

Horne has left the Tech bench in the past two seasons. He averaged 3.3 points and 13.0 minutes last year.

Bede left the Tech bench in first year, but finished 26 games in second year, averaging 3.8 points. It was often used unprepared because the goalie at Tech’s starting point was Justin Robinson.

“I played behind, I think the best point guard in the country in the past two years,” said Bede. “Learning behind him was fun. … Now I’m just using all the skills he taught me. “

Bede did not become the main master when Robinson was sidelined for 12 games with a broken foot last season. Williams gave this role to current NBA rookie Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

“Nickeil was better as the main ball carrier because he knew how to do the readings much faster than I did,” said Bede.

Bede has no problem being the general this season.

“The game has slowed in my head,” he said. “It was a million miles an hour in my head for the first two years.”

Bede entered the transfer portal after Mike Young was hired as a tech coach last April, but retired from the portal the following month.

Young has become a great admirer of Bede.

“Happiness for me is a point guard who knows how it is supposed to be played, has a presence on him like Wabissa, has leadership qualities on him like Wabissa,” Young said on Monday.

“And let’s not overlook the fact that night after night, if he is an (off guard) or a point guard, he keeps the best player on the other team.”

Bede ranks 19th nationally with an average of 6.3 assists.

“If you put the ball … in the shooter’s pocket, you should have high scores on this team,” said Bede.

With 133 assists and only 38 turnovers, Bede is ranked fifth nationally for the assist-to-roll ratio.

“Coach Young always preaches,” Make sure each pass is a 100% pass, so if you don’t feel comfortable with it, make the pass the safest, “said Bede.

Before this week, Bede had never had more than three turnovers in one game this season. But he returned the ball six times in Tuesday’s loss to Miami.

Bede scored 10 points in Sweet 16’s loss to Duke last year, but lately he’s been trying to get his pace back. He shoots just 37% of the field and 20.9% at 3 points this season.

“It is already difficult for them to keep us at the moment and I can barely score. If I can make the 3 open every time, keep them honest like that, now they have to expand the defense even more, “said Bede.

Bede, who has an average of 5.9 points, wants to improve so that the defenders do not sag on him.

“The extra voices in my head, … once those clarifications are gone, everything will be fine,” said Bede. “I believe in my job. I worked a lot during the summer and even this year. “

Bede also takes just 51.2% from the free throw line.

Horne has already scored more points than he did last season.

“It is important to be able to contribute in this way,” said Horne. “I have developed a lot. I probably had a bit in my first two years, but we had a lot of veterans. Somehow they had to teach me to do things. Now that I know some strings, I have the opportunity. “

Horne was only 1 in 8 in the 3-point range last season, but he’s 26 out of 74 that distance this season.

“I have improved (outdoors) … a lot,” said Horne. “I worked during the summer.”

Young likes to have it on the floor. Horne played 43 minutes in last week’s overtime win over North Carolina and 36 minutes in last weekend’s loss at Boston College. He played 37 minutes Tuesday in Miami.

“He’s old, and I still gravitate to those guys who did it and who did it,” said Young. “P.J. is so critical at both ends of the floor, … specifically on the attacking wing, where he can get out, reverse the ball. He has an incredible understanding of what we’re looking for.”

Even though he was only 6 feet 5 inches tall, Horne struggled in painting. He has to keep bigger enemies, so he tries to play “one step ahead”.

“(The key is) knowing what the big guy is going to do before you do it and beat them there and keep your field,” said Horne. “They want to lean on you all the game and tire you out. But at the same time, if you can’t protect them on one side, they can’t protect you on the other. “

Horne is third on the team with an average of 4.7 rebounds.

“I am doing the dirty work,” he said.

“He has the hockey aid rebounds,” said Bede. “He takes the 7 foot and then the guards steal his rebounds from us.”