Virginia Tech hopes to sign an “elite class” in 2021 | Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG – It is common for college coaches to manage expectations, but this was not the case on national signing day when Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente set ambitious goals for the 2021 class of the team.

“I think he has a chance of being perhaps the most important class for some time at Virginia Tech,” said Fuente. “Our goal is to be an elite class and we are off to a good start.”

It will certainly have to be bigger than the 2020 class to start.

The Hokies signed 17 players in 2020 after adding an additional name to the list on Wednesday in the three-star receiver Dallan Wright.

That means adding more players ready to contribute on the first day. Technology had a different way of thinking for 2020 with 19 newbies returning and evaluated talent with that in mind.

According to the composite rankings of 247 Sports, the Tech 2020 signature class has been ranked # 70 nationally and # 14 in the ACC. Both were the worst rankings during Fuente’s tenure (the Hokies ranked 42nd nationally in 2016 and 8th in ACC).

They signed seven four-star players in 2019, but only added one this year.

“(We have) guys who can help us right now and guys who will help us in the future,” said Fuente. “The next class to come is just going to be a lot larger in number, and I think it’s going to be ready to replace a lot of the guys.”

Technology will also have an easier recruiting ground with the uncertainty surrounding the defensive coaching staff – Fuente has appointed Justin Hamilton as successor to Bud Foster to the defensive coordinator and has added four new defensive assistants – and a variety of facility improvements as an additional selling point.

“They come at a time when all these things are going to be finished, so we joke that they become the spoiled class,” said Fuente. “The new dorm, the new dining room, the new weight rooms, ultimately the new players lounge or the renovated players lounge that will happen when we’re done with that sort of thing.” It’s an exciting time for these guys. That’s not all. Obviously, there are many more, but I think he’s lucky to be quite special. “

Tech currently has three verbal commitments for the 2021 class, including four-star quarterback Dematrius Davis, three-star athlete Nykelius Johnson and three-star safety Jalen Hoyle.

Davis, who is the # 4 double threat quarterback in 2021 (and # 137 nationally), was verbally hired in November. He already has 27 scholarship offerings and many of them come from five top schools, including Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Miami and Texas A&M.

Coaches are not allowed to speak of specific recruits, but Fuente generally spoke on Wednesday of playing defense when recruiting.

“I think it’s a good problem to have, it’s the first thing I would say,” said Fuente. “It is important to continue to invest these people in what you do and the people they put around them. But yes, you have not lost sight of the fact that it is long before it is official. But you are hoping that the types of people who make these decisions as early as possible are the types of people who made these decisions for the right reason. “

Tech hosted a number of top 2021s over the weekend, including four-star defensive end Landyn Watson and defensive teammate Naquan Brown (the national rookie ranked No. 3 in the class and No. 121 at the level national).

“I think we are in an excellent position with other people with whom we have developed relationships for a long time,” said Fuente. “I am incredibly optimistic.”

